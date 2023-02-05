About a hundred times a day one of the White House’s social media accounts brags about how historically awesome the Biden presidency has been for the American economy. In spite of the gaslighting, the approval needle doesn’t seem to be moving upward (it’s almost as if reality tells a different story):

ABC's Jon Karl with bad polling news for Democrats: "More than half of the country disapproves of Biden's job performance…40% say they are worse off financially than they were two years ago. The most negative response to that question in nearly 40 years of our polling…" pic.twitter.com/Di2kvS5lBb — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) February 5, 2023

"4 in 10 Americans say they've gotten worse off financially since Biden became president, the most in ABC News/WP polls dating back 37 years." "Nearly six in 10 Democratic-aligned adults don't want to see Biden nominated again for the job"https://t.co/YK9Vf1pHjL — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) February 5, 2023

And why is Biden’s approval rating low and not budging no matter what happens? “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd teed up a softball question for Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg this morning. Buttigieg’s answer? Biden’s done such a great job in all aspects that Americans just can’t grasp it all:

Hard-hitting question from NBC's Chuck Todd: "Let's go to the president's state of the union look, he's got a lot of things to tout. Why do you think it has not penetrated the American public?" pic.twitter.com/HAPV2iQulq — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) February 5, 2023

PETE BUTTIGIEG explains why Biden's approval numbers aren't better: "There have been so many accomplishments under this administration, it can be difficult to list them in a distilled way." pic.twitter.com/WsDHv0cVHo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 5, 2023

So Americans are so overwhelmed by the successes of this administration that they’re just unable to translate it into greater approval for Biden? Oooo-kay.

“The American people are too stupid to comprehend all our successes” is an ingenious messaging strategy! https://t.co/rxnIGJVAZk — Will Mascaro 🇺🇸 (@thewillmascaro) February 5, 2023

It’s really all they’ve got.

