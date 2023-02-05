About a hundred times a day one of the White House’s social media accounts brags about how historically awesome the Biden presidency has been for the American economy. In spite of the gaslighting, the approval needle doesn’t seem to be moving upward (it’s almost as if reality tells a different story):

And why is Biden’s approval rating low and not budging no matter what happens? “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd teed up a softball question for Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg this morning. Buttigieg’s answer? Biden’s done such a great job in all aspects that Americans just can’t grasp it all:

Trending

So Americans are so overwhelmed by the successes of this administration that they’re just unable to translate it into greater approval for Biden? Oooo-kay.

It’s really all they’ve got.

***

Related:

Buttigieg’s description of what drives transportation decisions explains quite a few things

Politico reports ‘Republicans are eager to press their attack’ on Pete Buttigieg

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: