Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg appeared on CNBC this week to talk about what his department is working on within the scope of Biden’s infrastructure bill.

At one point he explained that decisons are being driven by ‘equitable economic growth’ because ‘equity’ is all the rage on the left now.

He also says that ‘Every transportation decision in the 21st century is a climate decision.’

So the left’s obsession with climate change is behind every decision? Really?

That explains a lot, doesn’t it?

How does Buttigieg still have this job?

People are not impressed.

Here’s the bottom line.

It seems like every decision made by the entire Biden administration is driven by progressive issues like equity and climate change. How is that working out for the country?

