Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg appeared on CNBC this week to talk about what his department is working on within the scope of Biden’s infrastructure bill.

At one point he explained that decisons are being driven by ‘equitable economic growth’ because ‘equity’ is all the rage on the left now.

He also says that ‘Every transportation decision in the 21st century is a climate decision.’

So the left’s obsession with climate change is behind every decision? Really?

Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg: "Every transportation decision in the 21st century is a climate decision." pic.twitter.com/xctVz5uR2b — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 24, 2023

That explains a lot, doesn’t it?

Dumber than a box of pet rocks. — Michael W. Chapman (@ChapmanCNSNews) January 24, 2023

Sure, whatevs, I just wish he could get the planes running on time, the trains paying their people properly, and get goods/trade moving again. — Free Speech is a Minority Right (@IDLKAAA) January 25, 2023

This explains why things are going so poorly. — Dr. Man-Bear-Pig ⚔️ (@Man_Bear_Pig3) January 24, 2023

How does Buttigieg still have this job?

Someone tell him to resign — ToddDamnit (@ToddDamnitWilso) January 24, 2023

How does he even still have his job? — tjmurphy50 (@tjmurphy501) January 24, 2023

People are not impressed.

Wednesday morning reminder that Washington DC is absolutely soaked in mediocrity. https://t.co/RaFzlgCiHd — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) January 25, 2023

Tell me you’re a religious zealot for the Church of Climate Change without telling me. https://t.co/s5zYkQsN8I — Carla Sands (@CarlaHSands) January 25, 2023

Only if you're a complete dolt. https://t.co/KLqPshET5w — J L Fairchild (@J_L_Fairchild) January 25, 2023

Here’s the bottom line.

And here is why everything transportation is screwed up. — Mike Staton (@mikestaton1) January 24, 2023

It seems like every decision made by the entire Biden administration is driven by progressive issues like equity and climate change. How is that working out for the country?

