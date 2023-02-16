Last evening there was a town meeting in East Palestine, Ohio about the toxic train derailment. The town’s mayor was asked where the Transportation Secretary was and also told residents when he first heard anything from anybody in the Biden White House:

“Yesterday was the first time I heard anything from the White House.”

That’s not surprising considering that the White House is just now getting around to having Biden give remarks about the Chinese spy balloon (and other “objects” that have been subsequently shot down).

That’s actually what happened:

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg shifted part of the blame for the recent derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals in Ohio on the Trump administration reversing a little-known safety rule.

Buttigieg noted Tuesday evening that his agency had taken a series of steps to improve rail safety through “historic investments,” but said it was constrained by the Trump administration action. In 2018, the Department of Transportation (DOT) withdrew a rule proposed three years earlier requiring trains carrying certain dangerous chemicals to utilize electronically controlled pneumatic (ECP) brakes, saying the technology’s benefits were inconclusive.

As usual, we’re reminded of this laughable tweet from @JoeBiden when he was running for president:

