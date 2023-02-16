Last evening there was a town meeting in East Palestine, Ohio about the toxic train derailment. The town’s mayor was asked where the Transportation Secretary was and also told residents when he first heard anything from anybody in the Biden White House:

The Mayor of East Palestine DID decide to take questions at the “open house” last night. Resident: Where’s Pete Buttigieg? Where’s he at?

Mayor: I don’t know. Your guess is as good as me. Yesterday was the first time I heard anything from the White House. @LucasFoxNews pic.twitter.com/TXuKFPg9Cx — Dagen McDowell (@dagenmcdowell) February 16, 2023

Ohio resident at tense town hall meeting: “Where’s Pete Buttigieg? Where’s he at?” Mayor: “I don’t know. Your guess is as good as me.” pic.twitter.com/4LsnupPV5H — Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) February 16, 2023

“Yesterday was the first time I heard anything from the White House.”

That’s not surprising considering that the White House is just now getting around to having Biden give remarks about the Chinese spy balloon (and other “objects” that have been subsequently shot down).

.@SecretaryPete was too busy working with Biden/Harris & media spinners to put out today’s talking points blaming … wait for it … you guessed it … Trump😵‍💫 https://t.co/qLwgkz8Dbm — Case1030🇺🇸✝️☘️ (@CASE103060) February 16, 2023

That’s actually what happened:

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg shifted part of the blame for the recent derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals in Ohio on the Trump administration reversing a little-known safety rule. Buttigieg noted Tuesday evening that his agency had taken a series of steps to improve rail safety through “historic investments,” but said it was constrained by the Trump administration action. In 2018, the Department of Transportation (DOT) withdrew a rule proposed three years earlier requiring trains carrying certain dangerous chemicals to utilize electronically controlled pneumatic (ECP) brakes, saying the technology’s benefits were inconclusive.

As usual, we’re reminded of this laughable tweet from @JoeBiden when he was running for president:

It's hard to believe this has to be said, but unlike this president, I’ll do my job and take responsibility. I won’t blame others. And I’ll never forget that the job isn’t about me — it’s about you. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 4, 2020

***

Related:

Pete Buttigieg uses toxic OH derailment to remind us about other great work his dept is doing

Ilhan Omar and Ted Cruz AGREE on need for East Palestine, OH inquiry and Pete Buttigieg can’t DEEEAL

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.