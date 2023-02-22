Earlier we told you that the mayor of East Palestine, Ohio called President Biden’s trip to Ukraine a big slap in the face, but the area did end up having one presidential visit.

Former president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump went to East Palestine today and brought a lot of supplies with him. Trump got a warm welcome from the citizens of the town:

Donald Trump makes it to East Palestine, Ohio, before Mayor Pete or Biden can find the time to get there. Perfect America first metaphor. pic.twitter.com/cKOh6ghD5Q — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 22, 2023

This small American town absolutely lit up today. The happiness Trump brought to the people here in East Palestine can NOT be overstated! Thank you for coming, President Trump. This is exactly what these great people needed. Many now have a newfound sense of hope. pic.twitter.com/6buaVEnKgi — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 22, 2023

Trump is currently visiting first responders at one of the East Palestine fire stations pic.twitter.com/jiXiqdD3WN — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 22, 2023

The excitement for Trump in East Palestine is STRONG! The crowd is growing by the second! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/p9jCPMXumC — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 22, 2023

The Left simply doesn't understand how much this means to a huge section of the American public, who feels repeatedly abandoned by Democrats and much of the mainstream media. https://t.co/Qnm8nVH3jc — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 22, 2023

It sounds like some Ohioans got fed too:

Trump is now leaving McDonalds in East Palestine with what appears to be CASES of Big Macs! pic.twitter.com/4Rx3O2r317 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 22, 2023

Update: The McD’s was for first responders:

Trump buys McDonald's for First Responders in East Palestine, Ohio 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/A795EO9jM3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 22, 2023

Enjoy that, East Palestine residents!

Trump also chided Pete Buttigieg for not having yet shown up in town:

Trump in East Palestine, Ohio: “Buttigieg should have been here.” pic.twitter.com/Xg2pahXNEO — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 22, 2023

Trump ended up shaming the Biden administration into having to pay attention to East Palestine, so guess what’s going to happen tomorrow:

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be traveling to East Palestine on Thursday, a day after former President Donald Trump’s visit to the area. Buttigieg plans to meet with community members affected by the Norfolk Southern train derailment, receive an update on the ongoing investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board, which is expected to issue its initial findings on Thursday, and hear from USDOT investigators. He will be joined by Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) Administrator Amit Bose and Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) Deputy Administrator Tristan Brown.

In closing, here’s the “compare/contrast” of the week:

This really says it all pic.twitter.com/XV8r1jg3uh — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 22, 2023

