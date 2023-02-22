Earlier we told you that the mayor of East Palestine, Ohio called President Biden’s trip to Ukraine a big slap in the face, but the area did end up having one presidential visit.

Former president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump went to East Palestine today and brought a lot of supplies with him. Trump got a warm welcome from the citizens of the town:

Trending

It sounds like some Ohioans got fed too:

Update: The McD’s was for first responders:

Enjoy that, East Palestine residents!

Trump also chided Pete Buttigieg for not having yet shown up in town:

***

Trump ended up shaming the Biden administration into having to pay attention to East Palestine, so guess what’s going to happen tomorrow:

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be traveling to East Palestine on Thursday, a day after former President Donald Trump’s visit to the area.

Buttigieg plans to meet with community members affected by the Norfolk Southern train derailment, receive an update on the ongoing investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board, which is expected to issue its initial findings on Thursday, and hear from USDOT investigators.

He will be joined by Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) Administrator Amit Bose and Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) Deputy Administrator Tristan Brown.

In closing, here’s the “compare/contrast” of the week:

***

Related:

Pete Buttigieg takes commemorative photo of reporter asking a good question (that he didn’t answer)

Biden has more trouble with AF1 steps while Trump boards jet and heads to East Palestine, OH

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: