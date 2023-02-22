Last week, East Palestine, Ohio, Mayor Trent Conaway revealed that he hadn’t heard a word from the White House until February 14 (Happy Valentine’s Day!), well after the train derailment that caused toxins to leak into the ground and water and air, jeopardizing the health and welfare of residents.

The Mayor of East Palestine DID decide to take questions at the “open house” last night. Resident: Where’s Pete Buttigieg? Where’s he at?

Mayor: I don’t know. Your guess is as good as me. Yesterday was the first time I heard anything from the White House. @LucasFoxNews pic.twitter.com/TXuKFPg9Cx — Dagen McDowell (@dagenmcdowell) February 16, 2023

Well, in light of Joe Biden’s recent surprise visit to Ukraine, a lot of people couldn’t help but wonder how the residents of East Palestine felt about the president’s decision to pass up the opportunity to visit their city before jetting off across the Atlantic.

Perhaps Mayor Conaway’s response to the news can give us some insight into that:

East Palestine Mayor: Biden ignoring us is a slap in the face #FoxNews pic.twitter.com/1YmnkPrOnF — Jesse Watters Primetime (@jesseprimetime) February 21, 2023

“A slap in face”? Ouch. That’s pretty harsh. We’re sure that after sleeping on it, he felt kinda bad about saying something like that.

Or … not:

East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway defends saying it was “the biggest slap in the face” for President Biden to visit Ukraine while Ohio deals with chemical fallout from the train derailment: “I was very frustrated, and I stand by those comments.” pic.twitter.com/iTEnaiwlNw — The Recount (@therecount) February 21, 2023

You know what? Good for him. So far, all he’s gotten from the Biden administration is a big middle finger, and we’d say his response, blunt as it is, is still kinder than what the White House deserves.

I'm with the Mayor! The Biden Admin has essentially ignored this disaster. https://t.co/uWcCa74iZH — R T (@RDog861) February 22, 2023

He has nothing to defend. The truth is its own defense. https://t.co/9UqeJQZ4t5 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) February 22, 2023

The truth hurts. And when it comes to Joe Biden, it scorches.

I'm fine with some international support for Ukraine but the risk Biden runs is exactly this, looking like he cares more about Ukraine than his own country. Whether it's this guy or taking their border more seriously than ours. It's that simple. https://t.co/8B5ONgpQgS — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 22, 2023

Especially given his family's personal ties to Ukraine. The longer this goes on without a stated and focused goal the worse it will get for him. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 22, 2023

The optics suck, and Biden et al. have only themselves to blame. Even with Biden heading to East Palestine after returning from Ukraine, the PR damage to him has already been done.

A President has to be able to do many things well at once. https://t.co/7nftXxzaD8 — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) February 22, 2023

This president can’t even do one thing well.

Probably should be present more than 3 days a week as well. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 22, 2023

That would be the least Joe Biden could do.

