Last week, East Palestine, Ohio, Mayor Trent Conaway revealed that he hadn’t heard a word from the White House until February 14 (Happy Valentine’s Day!), well after the train derailment that caused toxins to leak into the ground and water and air, jeopardizing the health and welfare of residents.

Well, in light of Joe Biden’s recent surprise visit to Ukraine, a lot of people couldn’t help but wonder how the residents of East Palestine felt about the president’s decision to pass up the opportunity to visit their city before jetting off across the Atlantic.

Perhaps Mayor Conaway’s response to the news can give us some insight into that:

“A slap in face”? Ouch. That’s pretty harsh. We’re sure that after sleeping on it, he felt kinda bad about saying something like that.

Or … not:

You know what? Good for him. So far, all he’s gotten from the Biden administration is a big middle finger, and we’d say his response, blunt as it is, is still kinder than what the White House deserves.

The truth hurts. And when it comes to Joe Biden, it scorches.

 

The optics suck, and Biden et al. have only themselves to blame. Even with Biden heading to East Palestine after returning from Ukraine, the PR damage to him has already been done.

This president can’t even do one thing well.

That would be the least Joe Biden could do.

***

