We have a presidential “compare and contrast” to bring you today and they’re kind of metaphors for how and where things are going.

President Biden left Poland a little while ago and is headed back to the White House. While boarding Air Force One Biden had yet another stumble up the steps:

Joe Biden stumbles on the stairs of Air Force One. pic.twitter.com/IrYBA7KGU4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 22, 2023

President Joe Biden tripped and caught himself as he boarded Air Force One in Poland. The President is now on his way back to the White House. #POTUS #GeraldFord pic.twitter.com/LEpcdmQU1R — Edward Lawrence (@EdwardLawrence) February 22, 2023

If Trump did that when he was president the libs/media would be screaming “25th AMENDMENT!”

He's doing great everyone. At least he didn't walk slowly down a ramp. https://t.co/vs0cXOdFU8 — Sararose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) February 22, 2023

Couple that with a staffer who had some trouble deplaning when AF1 arrived in Poland:

Biden landed in Poland at Warsaw Chopin Airport on Monday night and then… someone fell out of Air Force One 🥴 pic.twitter.com/MIiXFFrE7N — Woj 🇵🇱 (@Woj_Pawelczyk) February 21, 2023

The whole Biden team needs a refresher on boarding and deplaning Air Force One, apparently. pic.twitter.com/AbSoTOerws — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) February 22, 2023

Biden’s on his way back to Washington, DC, and former president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump is headed to East Palestine, Ohio:

Donald Trump heads to East Palestine Ohio pic.twitter.com/aYcnTicgoX — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) February 22, 2023

BREAKING: President Trump boards Trump Force One as he travels from Florida to East Palestine, Ohio to meet with community members and donate supplies. pic.twitter.com/kFS3moQOb6 — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@niceblackdude) February 22, 2023

At least the people in East Palestine, Ohio will get a visit from a president during the crisis — just not the current one, because apparently he has different priorities.

