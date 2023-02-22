We have a presidential “compare and contrast” to bring you today and they’re kind of metaphors for how and where things are going.

President Biden left Poland a little while ago and is headed back to the White House. While boarding Air Force One Biden had yet another stumble up the steps:

If Trump did that when he was president the libs/media would be screaming “25th AMENDMENT!”

Couple that with a staffer who had some trouble deplaning when AF1 arrived in Poland:

Biden’s on his way back to Washington, DC, and former president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump is headed to East Palestine, Ohio:

At least the people in East Palestine, Ohio will get a visit from a president during the crisis — just not the current one, because apparently he has different priorities.

