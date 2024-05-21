Blue Jays Fan Left Battered by Foul Ball Makes Best of a Bad Situation (With the Help of X and Topps)

That left a mark.

X user and Toronto Blue Jays fan Liz McGuire was at a game this week when she took at 110 mph foul ball to the forehead.

Hey @BlueJays I got my face mashed in by a 110mph foul off Bo Bichette's bat. I didn't even get the ball. I even stayed till the end of the game. Any way you can hook a girl up? #tothecore #bluejays pic.twitter.com/uXJqXenVLm — Liz McGuire (@lizzzzzzzzzzy) May 19, 2024

Ouch.

She definitely should get something besides a goose egg and a black eye. And yes, she did get it checked out at the hospital after the game.

Bro you got hit with it and someone took the ball from you?? 😭 — Eli (@elijahjamss) May 20, 2024

Low blow, isn't it?

Hahahahaha.

Oh my god, give her the bat, the ball and a glove 😂 — LeeSH75 (@Dianna5Plant) May 20, 2024

Give her all the things.

@BlueJays help this girl out. alsooo did you break anything that looks so painful 😭 — sofia abbruscato (@sofiabbruscato) May 20, 2024

Nothing broken.

Get this trooper a jersey at least. https://t.co/a1E9EBEUye — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) May 21, 2024

At least a jersey.

This is what comes to mind when I see this pic🤣 https://t.co/viYDlCOTJC pic.twitter.com/VeNdNLM4Sk — Gypsy (@GypsyD24) May 20, 2024

A 'Tommy Boy' reference never goes wrong.

While the Blue Jays -- thus far -- haven't given her some love, Topps did take notice.

Lots of people are tagging us here…Topps Now card? 🤔🤔🤔 — Topps (@Topps) May 20, 2024

And they delivered:

𝗝𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗜𝗡: We made a custom Topps Now trading card of Liz McGuire: the fan who took a 110MPH Bo Bichette foul ball to the head and STAYED AT THE GAME.



We produced exactly 110 copies, and we’re gifting them all to @lizzzzzzzzzzy.



Liz, you’re a champ! 👑❤️ pic.twitter.com/7B9eKyharg — Topps (@Topps) May 20, 2024

Fantastic.

It really does rule.

👏👏👏👏👏



This is how you seize moments in real-time. Kudos to the the @Topps social team and the legal team/leadership that quickly approved this. https://t.co/CEdvIMsHX8 — 🇺🇦 Andrew Cassidy 🇺🇦 (@Andrew_Cassidy) May 20, 2024

It certainly builds good will.

This is how you do it y’all … the speed of execution here is next level! https://t.co/AVlIlVTUV6 — marty.com (@martymadrid) May 21, 2024

In a matter of hours they got this up.

YESSSSSSS!!! This is so good. I mean other than Liz takin the heater to the head... But other than THAT ... perfect. https://t.co/MZjfwrF2fP — Paul Panisko (@Panisko) May 20, 2024

Yeah, the foul ball to the face aside, it is pretty awesome.

W for Topps and for Liz https://t.co/6X25zD2IaE — Michael Luchies (@michaelluchies) May 20, 2024

Big W for both.

Great PR move by @Topps. Strange to see a response from them earlier than by the @BlueJays https://t.co/LbQVVr3M66 — Chris Pugh (@chrispugh3) May 20, 2024

Yeah. Your move, Blue Jays.