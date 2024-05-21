Blue Jays Fan Left Battered by Foul Ball Makes Best of a Bad Situation (With the Help of X and Topps)

That left a mark.
X user and Toronto Blue Jays fan Liz McGuire was at a game this week when she took at 110 mph foul ball to the forehead.
Hey @BlueJays I got my face mashed in by a 110mph foul off Bo Bichette's bat. I didn't even get the ball. I even stayed till the end of the game. Any way you can hook a girl up? #tothecore #bluejays pic.twitter.com/uXJqXenVLm— Liz McGuire (@lizzzzzzzzzzy) May 19, 2024
Ouch.
She definitely should get something besides a goose egg and a black eye. And yes, she did get it checked out at the hospital after the game.
Bro you got hit with it and someone took the ball from you?? 😭— Eli (@elijahjamss) May 20, 2024
Low blow, isn't it?
I got Bo Bichette's permission to make things better 😉#ToTheCore #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/Uwr67mWuFo— JeSuisCH🏒BleuBlancRouge (@HabsHappy) May 20, 2024
Hahahahaha.
Oh my god, give her the bat, the ball and a glove 😂— LeeSH75 (@Dianna5Plant) May 20, 2024
Give her all the things.
@BlueJays help this girl out. alsooo did you break anything that looks so painful 😭— sofia abbruscato (@sofiabbruscato) May 20, 2024
Nothing broken.
Get this trooper a jersey at least. https://t.co/a1E9EBEUye— TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) May 21, 2024
At least a jersey.
This is what comes to mind when I see this pic🤣 https://t.co/viYDlCOTJC pic.twitter.com/VeNdNLM4Sk— Gypsy (@GypsyD24) May 20, 2024
A 'Tommy Boy' reference never goes wrong.
Wild. @BlueJays take care of this sheila. https://t.co/nSVOmPIcwD— Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) May 20, 2024
While the Blue Jays -- thus far -- haven't given her some love, Topps did take notice.
Lots of people are tagging us here…Topps Now card? 🤔🤔🤔— Topps (@Topps) May 20, 2024
Plz dm us @lizzzzzzzzzzy!!! 🙏— Topps (@Topps) May 20, 2024
And they delivered:
𝗝𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗜𝗡: We made a custom Topps Now trading card of Liz McGuire: the fan who took a 110MPH Bo Bichette foul ball to the head and STAYED AT THE GAME.— Topps (@Topps) May 20, 2024
We produced exactly 110 copies, and we’re gifting them all to @lizzzzzzzzzzy.
Liz, you’re a champ! 👑❤️ pic.twitter.com/7B9eKyharg
Fantastic.
PROPS TO @Topps THIS RULES🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/g57zWOb0Cq— Liz McGuire (@lizzzzzzzzzzy) May 20, 2024
It really does rule.
👏👏👏👏👏— 🇺🇦 Andrew Cassidy 🇺🇦 (@Andrew_Cassidy) May 20, 2024
This is how you seize moments in real-time. Kudos to the the @Topps social team and the legal team/leadership that quickly approved this. https://t.co/CEdvIMsHX8
It certainly builds good will.
This is how you do it y’all … the speed of execution here is next level! https://t.co/AVlIlVTUV6— marty.com (@martymadrid) May 21, 2024
In a matter of hours they got this up.
YESSSSSSS!!! This is so good. I mean other than Liz takin the heater to the head... But other than THAT ... perfect. https://t.co/MZjfwrF2fP— Paul Panisko (@Panisko) May 20, 2024
Yeah, the foul ball to the face aside, it is pretty awesome.
W for Topps and for Liz https://t.co/6X25zD2IaE— Michael Luchies (@michaelluchies) May 20, 2024
Big W for both.
Great PR move by @Topps. Strange to see a response from them earlier than by the @BlueJays https://t.co/LbQVVr3M66— Chris Pugh (@chrispugh3) May 20, 2024
Yeah. Your move, Blue Jays.
