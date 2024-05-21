Blue Jays Fan Left Battered by Foul Ball Makes Best of a Bad Situation (With the Help of X and Topps)

President Biden Has Strange Marriage Advice for Young Men
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on May 21, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

That left a mark.

X user and Toronto Blue Jays fan Liz McGuire was at a game this week when she took at 110 mph foul ball to the forehead. 

Advertisement

Ouch.

She definitely should get something besides a goose egg and a black eye. And yes, she did get it checked out at the hospital after the game.

Low blow, isn't it?

Hahahahaha.

Give her all the things.

Nothing broken.

At least a jersey.

A 'Tommy Boy' reference never goes wrong.

While the Blue Jays -- thus far -- haven't given her some love, Topps did take notice.

And they delivered:

Fantastic.

It really does rule.

It certainly builds good will.

Advertisement

In a matter of hours they got this up.

Yeah, the foul ball to the face aside, it is pretty awesome.

Big W for both.

Yeah. Your move, Blue Jays.

