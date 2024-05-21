Update: Tucker Carlson's Team Claims Reports of Deal with Russian State TV by 'Newsweek' are False

Earlier, we told you about the reports Tucker Carlson had a deal with Russian State TV. Now, it appears Newsweek jumped to conclusions without doing their due diligence. According to Neal Patel, Co-Founder of the Daily Caller, this story is all false. Patel said: 'The Tucker Carlson Network has not done any deals with state media in any country. Whoever is currently pretending to be the old Newsweek brand would know that if they had checked with us before printing like news companies are supposed to do.' Newsweek has noted Patel's comment at the end of their article, but has not removed the story.

Newsweek has now updated their headline and added an editor's note stating that Tucker did not in fact launch a show on Russian TV after Tucker Carlson Network CEO @NeilPatelTDC rejected their claim and said Newsweek didn't even reach out to them for comment before publishing it.… https://t.co/rJQQmaqMDa pic.twitter.com/cRKO27dudy — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 21, 2024

It was very sloppy journalism to never reach out to Tucker or his team for comment.

The Tucker Carlson Network has not done any deals with state media in any country. Whoever is currently pretending to be the old Newsweek brand would know that if they had checked with us before printing like news companies are supposed to do. https://t.co/xbukz58F88 — Neil Patel (@NeilPatelTDC) May 21, 2024

Newsweek is getting rightly dragged.

Join the club.

Newsweek busted for publishing fake news... again. https://t.co/oJ94BBayjX — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 21, 2024

Oop!

I undid my retweets of the story to err on the side of caution, though I fully expect to learn someday that there was some sort of deal in the works and it fell through. https://t.co/XglrISESUL — Calvin Freiburger ✝️ 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@CalFreiburger) May 21, 2024

While this is also a possibility, it would be interesting to know what was going on that led to this rumor getting started.

Weird how we sometimes think MSM is telling the truth.

No one is immune from confirmation bias.https://t.co/EUHHohV8gR — StewMama✈ Cari- Radically Moderate (@StewMama71) May 21, 2024

It is a cautionary tale in always double checking news even from my sites you believe you can trust.

Seems the source for this bogus story was *literally* the Ukrainian version of Pravda. https://t.co/DT3L4nx0OL pic.twitter.com/BqpaHZheOR — Jack Montgomery (@JackBMontgomery) May 21, 2024

Oh, that would make sense, if true.

The story looks to be false. Straight up informational warfare. Crazy times right now. https://t.co/XdELbLS5uL — MiddleMaga.com (@StucknDaMid) May 21, 2024

Newsweek has updated its story that initially alleged Tucker Carlson had inked a deal with Russian state media to reflect the denial of The Daily Caller's CEO below. A few questions persist ... (cont.) https://t.co/4qcb9TuofY https://t.co/zK9UPdEmHV — Bryan S. Myrick (@BryanMyrick) May 21, 2024

1. If it really is just a case in which stale Tucker content is running on Russian media outlets without permission, shouldn't the first statement by TDC's fiduciarally responsible CEO by to communicate a demand to cease and desist? — Bryan S. Myrick (@BryanMyrick) May 21, 2024

This is a good point. if Russia State TV is running his content, will Tucker move to stop it?