Update: Tucker Carlson's Team Claims Reports of Deal with Russian State TV by 'Newsweek' are False

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:45 PM on May 21, 2024
Screenshot/Real America's Voice

Earlier, we told you about the reports Tucker Carlson had a deal with Russian State TV. Now, it appears Newsweek jumped to conclusions without doing their due diligence. According to Neal Patel, Co-Founder of the Daily Caller, this story is all false. Patel said: 'The Tucker Carlson Network has not done any deals with state media in any country. Whoever is currently pretending to be the old Newsweek brand would know that if they had checked with us before printing like news companies are supposed to do.' Newsweek has noted Patel's comment at the end of their article, but has not removed the story.

It was very sloppy journalism to never reach out to Tucker or his team for comment.

Newsweek is getting rightly dragged.

Join the club.

Oop!

While this is also a possibility, it would be interesting to know what was going on that led to this rumor getting started.

It is a cautionary tale in always double checking news even from my sites you believe you can trust.

Oh, that would make sense, if true.

This is a good point. if Russia State TV is running his content, will Tucker move to stop it?

