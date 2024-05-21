Tucker Carlson Launches Show on Russian State TV and Loyal Fans Are Understandably Confused

CAPSIZED: Red Lobster Files Bankruptcy, Closes Locations, With More Than $1 Billion in...
justmindy
justmindy  |  11:45 AM on May 21, 2024
Twitter/@TuckerCarlson

That is an interesting choice.

Conservative TV host Tucker Carlson has launched his own show on a Russian state television channel.

The former Fox News anchor is presenting the program Tucker on the rolling news channel Russia 24, with the first episode now available online, Russian state newspaper Rossiskya Gazyeta reported.

The paper said that the show is part of a joint project with Carlson TV, in which he will interview figures and politicians who have "alternative views to the mainstream."

In February, Carlson interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin.

Carlson complained of feeling constrained by Fox News, so this new partnership is a bit of a shock.

Carlson had a deal with Twitter (X) and Elon Musk to broadcast his show on that platform. That collaboration must have not brought the attention he was hoping.

That is a great question. Will he only be allowed to air views positive to Putin and the Kremlin?

Of course, the memes in response were epic.

Ok, now that would be amazing.

It's hard to believe he will be able to tell it all on a channel like that. 

It seems he has had a bit of a problem finding his footing since leaving Fox.

Let's be clear. Russia is always an enemy to America. The minute America puts its guard down, it will find that out.

Some tweeps are hoping this is all a big joke. Can't really blame them, honestly.

Time will tell, but in the immediate, fans, as a whole, are not impressed by this new venture.




