Tucker Carlson Launches Show on Russian State TV and Loyal Fans Are Understandably Confused

That is an interesting choice.

Tucker Carlson launches show on Russian state TV https://t.co/5hvYjqcvuj pic.twitter.com/6nZwE6K5ce — Newsweek (@Newsweek) May 21, 2024

Conservative TV host Tucker Carlson has launched his own show on a Russian state television channel. The former Fox News anchor is presenting the program Tucker on the rolling news channel Russia 24, with the first episode now available online, Russian state newspaper Rossiskya Gazyeta reported. The paper said that the show is part of a joint project with Carlson TV, in which he will interview figures and politicians who have "alternative views to the mainstream." In February, Carlson interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin.

Carlson complained of feeling constrained by Fox News, so this new partnership is a bit of a shock.

Beyond parody. So desperate for views that he’s not even pretending anymore. https://t.co/UC4zaakz9v — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 21, 2024

Carlson had a deal with Twitter (X) and Elon Musk to broadcast his show on that platform. That collaboration must have not brought the attention he was hoping.

Wonder if “alternative views to the mainstream” include Russian anti-regime dissidents? LOL. https://t.co/CKGkrbFEqK pic.twitter.com/lAkuNXX8XY — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) May 21, 2024

That is a great question. Will he only be allowed to air views positive to Putin and the Kremlin?

Of course, the memes in response were epic.

How great would it be if it turned out to be a Russian version of Supermarket Sweep? https://t.co/S5CbTT0Gwr pic.twitter.com/rg80DKv7Ea — Will, the Teruo Nakamura of Burgum stans (@spudhawg) May 21, 2024

Ok, now that would be amazing.

To quote @LeaderMcConnell, @TuckerCarlson has finally “ended up where he should've been all along.” https://t.co/tnxmCb6htM — Michael Sobolik (@michaelsobolik) May 21, 2024

Seriously? Tucker signs on with a Government Funded entity and thinks we're going to believe he's an independent truth-teller? https://t.co/w7TKNTJi7i — BruinEric (@BruinEric) May 21, 2024

It's hard to believe he will be able to tell it all on a channel like that.

I miss when the show got attention for its monologues. Lots of stunts now — Gregg Re (@gregg_re) May 21, 2024

It seems he has had a bit of a problem finding his footing since leaving Fox.

Russia, bastion of truth and transparency — Vin (@VinVital3) May 21, 2024

Russian state controlled TV is where you can really exercise your free speech rights. — DurryBot (@slitsmoocher) May 21, 2024

Good. Your attempt at dividing us has failed. Russia is not my enemy! — Marcus Antonius 7-2521 (@Antonius746794) May 21, 2024

Let's be clear. Russia is always an enemy to America. The minute America puts its guard down, it will find that out.

This isnt a gag, you sure? — Ollie 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@ollieprimark) May 21, 2024

Some tweeps are hoping this is all a big joke. Can't really blame them, honestly.

Just in time for 2024 too. — KathieMom11 (@Kathiemom11) May 21, 2024

Dumb movehttps://t.co/mMCgotsVAw



This now at least partly originates his and guests' criticisms of US Govt with a foreign nation-State's intelligence service



Carlson's appeal was mainstream credibility and clear independence



Now, his motives and allegiances are questionable — ib (@Indian_Bronson) May 21, 2024

Time will tell, but in the immediate, fans, as a whole, are not impressed by this new venture.











