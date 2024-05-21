Writer at 'The Atlantic' Wonders Why Biden is Losing When the Economy is Thriving and Twitter Claps Back

Mainstream Media loves to try and convince their audience what they see and feel happening around them isn't really 'that bad' if a Democrat is in the White House. In today's example, a staff writer at the The Atlantic, bemoaned Biden's failing poll numbers when we have such a great economy. Yes, she really said that.

I try to answer the question, "How is Joe Biden losing the election with an economy like this?" https://t.co/HPxsI2Kxuw — Annie Lowrey (@AnnieLowrey) May 21, 2024

In short: People hate inflation; folks just don't love Biden; partisanship means you don't get credit for a good economy like you used to; bad economies are more salient than good economies; voters in general are more motivated by noneconomic issues. — Annie Lowrey (@AnnieLowrey) May 21, 2024

Joe Biden is, at the moment, losing his reelection campaign. And he is doing so while presiding over the strongest economy the United States has ever experienced. The jobless rate is below 4 percent, as it has been for nearly two and a half years. Wage growth is moderating, but it is higher than it was at any point during the Obama administration; overall, Biden has overseen stronger pay increases than any president since Richard Nixon. Inflation has cooled off considerably, meaning that consumers’ purchasing power is strong.

Annie must not go to the grocery store, or she is too wealthy to notice, but the prices are high and nothing has 'cooled'.

Here's a hint: look at the prices to take a family out to eat or fill a gas tank. That will be a huge clue.

You just answered it? https://t.co/IvtYNoLdAA — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 21, 2024

How Joe Biden is losing the election with an economy like this: https://t.co/Qoi5OsFsdu pic.twitter.com/srOb3aycGV — Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) May 21, 2024

Here are few charts Annie should study since she is so baffled.

This just isn’t true for the entirety of Biden’s term, wages have not increased ~20% since Biden took office. https://t.co/YFdD8N820r pic.twitter.com/NCnfnD3Vkq — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) May 21, 2024

Presenting a few more facts if Annie is really wondering.

The entire election is going to be journalists telling voters they’re too stupid to know how good things are. https://t.co/b4LpHaz8bT — a newsman (@a_newsman) May 21, 2024

People know what is and is not in their pocket books. There is only so much you can pull on the public before they start to push back.

It is absolutely amazing that almost everyone in the business of journalism or reporting is so financially well off or removed from the struggles of higher prices that they can’t conceive of 9% inflation under Biden having a negative effect on the working class. https://t.co/PjCkjuKFFk — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 21, 2024

When they say journalists aren't paid enough, this alone tells a whole different story.

"consumers’ purchasing power is strong" is wish-casting sans data. Wages haven't kept up with inflation, especially for those already struggling. Disinflation is better than higher inflation, but prices are still rising. And there's a difference between jobs and good jobs. https://t.co/6LHelhN0e3 — S D Winkler (@sdwinkler) May 21, 2024

Clearly, the high paying jobs are at The Atlantic because their writers are so well compensated they are out of touch with reality.











