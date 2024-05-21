Writer at 'The Atlantic' Wonders Why Biden is Losing When the Economy is...
Hot Take About What Makes Michael Cohen a 'More Credible Witness' Is PEAK...
CAPSIZED: Red Lobster Files Bankruptcy, Closes Locations, With More Than $1 Billion in...
Tucker Carlson Launches Show on Russian State TV and Loyal Fans Are Understandably...
'Hiroshima of Community Notes': Jacobin Mag Gets NUKED by Reality After Shaming Walmart...
Kristen Welker Thought She Had Marco Rubio With This Question. Boy, Was She...
Even the Bears Don't Know WTF This Is: Women Pay Thousands for 'Ritual...
Today in 'You Don't Hate the Media Enough': BBC World Laments Ebrahim Raisi's...
Don't Give Them an INCH on Language: School Director Wants to Eliminate the...
Illegal Immigrant Settled in Rochester Says It’s ’Traumatic’ and ‘No Good’
Biden Says You Think He’s Kidding That He Has Tons of Morehouse Men...
Reuters Reports That Aid Coming Through Biden's Pier Has Been Stolen
Iowahawk Declares Five Days of Helicopter Jokes - Twitter (X) Delivers
Shocker: Rep. Jasmine Crockett Accuses Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Racism

‘Catholic’ Gets WRECKED After Shaming Israeli Victims for Celebrating Life Near 'Concentration Camp’

Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on May 21, 2024
AngieArtist

Virtue signaling is what moral cowards do: they guilt others for doing things by flaunting their moral superiority over everyone. It says 'Look how good I am; why are you such a bad person?'

Advertisement

It's always awful, but this may be the worst virtue signal we've ever seen, and that's saying something, given the nature of Twitter/X.

Wowza, buddy.

That's a heck of a take.

Note he still admits to eating 'semi-bougie' meals, just that he feels bad about it. But those Israelis attending a concert, well, they're terrible.

Exactly.

His bio says he's a history grad student, so you'd think he'd know that Marxism and Catholicism are diametrically opposed to one another, and what commies do to religion.

Guess not.

Also, this sort of virtue signaling is not 'Catholic guilt' -- it's woke garbage.

No, he doesn't.

Recommended

Writer at 'The Atlantic' Wonders Why Biden is Losing When the Economy is Thriving and Twitter Claps Back
justmindy
Advertisement

Very (not) Catholic.

Something about justice and resistance.

They'll justify anything if they'll justify the atrocities of October 7.

Let's not forget he says Gaza is a 'concentration camp' -- it's not, and never has been.

Very broken.

So much alike.

At some point, he locked replies, because he was getting dragged.

Incredibly sick and pathetic.

Advertisement

Rabid antisemitism.

A major scumbag.

It's a lie.

To justify murder and terrorism.

Yes, he does.

Insanely ignorant.

Marxism rots the brain.

Tags: GAZA ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT PALESTINE PALESTINIAN TERROR ATTACK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Writer at 'The Atlantic' Wonders Why Biden is Losing When the Economy is Thriving and Twitter Claps Back
justmindy
Hot Take About What Makes Michael Cohen a 'More Credible Witness' Is PEAK MSNBC
Doug P.
'Hiroshima of Community Notes': Jacobin Mag Gets NUKED by Reality After Shaming Walmart Employee Pay
Amy Curtis
Even the Bears Don't Know WTF This Is: Women Pay Thousands for 'Ritual Rage Retreats'
Grateful Calvin
Tucker Carlson Launches Show on Russian State TV and Loyal Fans Are Understandably Confused
justmindy
CAPSIZED: Red Lobster Files Bankruptcy, Closes Locations, With More Than $1 Billion in Debt
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Writer at 'The Atlantic' Wonders Why Biden is Losing When the Economy is Thriving and Twitter Claps Back justmindy
Advertisement