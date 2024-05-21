‘Catholic’ Gets WRECKED After Shaming Israeli Victims for Celebrating Life Near 'Concentration Camp’

Virtue signaling is what moral cowards do: they guilt others for doing things by flaunting their moral superiority over everyone. It says 'Look how good I am; why are you such a bad person?'

It's always awful, but this may be the worst virtue signal we've ever seen, and that's saying something, given the nature of Twitter/X.

Maybe it’s just my Catholic guilt talking but I feel guilty eating a semi-bougie meal at a restaurant knowing there are homeless people in my city. Can’t even imagine “celebrating life” a few miles away from a concentration camp. https://t.co/6s7qReJq7p — Southern Marxist (@SouthernMarxist) May 18, 2024

Wowza, buddy.

That's a heck of a take.

Note he still admits to eating 'semi-bougie' meals, just that he feels bad about it. But those Israelis attending a concert, well, they're terrible.

I can’t believe you tweet this while there’s literal genocide happening somewhere, surely. — Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) May 19, 2024

Exactly.

You're not Catholic. — Max (@MaxNordau) May 18, 2024

His bio says he's a history grad student, so you'd think he'd know that Marxism and Catholicism are diametrically opposed to one another, and what commies do to religion.

Guess not.

Also, this sort of virtue signaling is not 'Catholic guilt' -- it's woke garbage.

When thoughts like this form in your head, do you ever do a double take and think, "maybe I'm becoming a bad person?" — average bears enjoyer (@BearsEnjoyer) May 18, 2024

No, he doesn't.

So your "Catholic guilt" makes you support Islamonazi terrorists murdering innocent civilians? Very Catholic of you 🤡 — 🇮🇱💙 Ofer Lando 💙🇮🇱 (@Ofernicus) May 18, 2024

Very (not) Catholic.

Nobody can ever answer why "freedom fighters" need to kidnap and rape Jewish girls. Can you? 🤔 — Brad R. Torgersen (@BradRTorgersen) May 18, 2024

Something about justice and resistance.

They'll justify anything if they'll justify the atrocities of October 7.

It wasn’t a concentration camp. Concentration camps don’t have jewelry stores — steve anderson (@blitziod) May 18, 2024

Let's not forget he says Gaza is a 'concentration camp' -- it's not, and never has been.

Did you just blame the victims of the Hamas murder incursion because they were dancing? Your "Catholic guilt" meter is broken. — Bronan the Barbarian (@the_bronan) May 18, 2024

Very broken.

Gaza when Shani was celebrating vs concentration camps. So much alike. pic.twitter.com/stGiIhwPgZ — Ruthie Rousso רותי רוסו (@ruthlessrousso) May 19, 2024

So much alike.

At some point, he locked replies, because he was getting dragged.

I was in Gaza in 2014 and 2015. The blockade made life hard there (as did Hamas). You wouldn’t want to live there. But calling it a concentration camp, especially as a way to justify the brutal murder of a young woman at a party, is ridiculous. Incredibly sick and pathetic. https://t.co/vk5GzgG8Aj — Danny Gold (@DGisSERIOUS) May 20, 2024

Incredibly sick and pathetic.

How is it that every leftist is able to reason themselves into believing that dancing Jewish hippies, killed in cold blood by Islamist psychos, must have been bad people somehow?https://t.co/iDrhJUI7Sm — Michael Rio Stover (@RioStover) May 19, 2024

Rabid antisemitism.

Whatever your opinions on Palestine or Israel may be, you should be able to recognize saying something like this about a random girl dancing at a concert captured and tortured to death makes you a scumbag. https://t.co/98U1yhLGtK — memetic_sisyphus (@memeticsisyphus) May 19, 2024

A major scumbag.

Gaza is not a "concentration camp" , yall will say anything to justify hamas murdering a bunch of civilians and families https://t.co/RJ4VuBQ4y9 pic.twitter.com/YxREXrWeI5 — Ranthony (@ChiefTeef8) May 18, 2024

It's a lie.

To justify murder and terrorism.

Now, tell me how’s your Catholic guilt making you feel about dropping into a music festival to kill, rape, and kidnap unsuspecting, innocent people? You think Israel has an iron dome to protect itself from a concentration camp? https://t.co/L9LaF7M8ud — 🎄Hillbilly Deluxe 🎄 (@_dsyl) May 19, 2024

Yes, he does.

Gaza is not, and never has been, a concentration camp. Making this comparison is insanely ignorant and offensive. https://t.co/JgK3hEeNTp — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) May 19, 2024

Insanely ignorant.

Marxism rots the brain.