Andrew Cuomo Declares That ICE Agents Must Lose Their Masks

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on June 19, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

Former New York governor and current New York City Mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo has shot a 10-second video stating his policy that federal agents should not be allowed to wear masks. Yes, we know the clip runs for 46 seconds, but it's just Cuomo repeating the same thing four times. "Why are they wearing masks?" he asks. Because Democrats like him have spouted inciteful rhetoric encouraging nuts to get ICE agents doxxed and killed.

"If you're not embarrassed by what you're doing, show us who you are," says the man who had to resign as governor over allegations he sexually harassed 11 women. You'd think Cuomo would be wearing a mask out of shame.

Why doesn't he demand the same of Antifa and the rest of the rioters?

A lot of people in the replies had that same sentiment. 

