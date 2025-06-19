Andrew Cuomo Declares That ICE Agents Must Lose Their Masks

Former New York governor and current New York City Mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo has shot a 10-second video stating his policy that federal agents should not be allowed to wear masks. Yes, we know the clip runs for 46 seconds, but it's just Cuomo repeating the same thing four times. "Why are they wearing masks?" he asks. Because Democrats like him have spouted inciteful rhetoric encouraging nuts to get ICE agents doxxed and killed.

"If you're not embarrassed by what you're doing, show us who you are," says the man who had to resign as governor over allegations he sexually harassed 11 women. You'd think Cuomo would be wearing a mask out of shame.

ICE Agents must take off their masks and show their identity. No ICE agent should conceal who they are.



Read my full statement here: https://t.co/50T7qoFRuB pic.twitter.com/smItSCVjNR — Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) June 18, 2025

Fuck you. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 19, 2025

pic.twitter.com/EOyP6M4M2l — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) June 19, 2025

So you want cops and their families attacked and killed. Got it. — NewsieOne (@NewsieOne) June 19, 2025

You forced people to wear masks in your state for bullshit reasons and now you want to doxx federal agents? Fuck you. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) June 18, 2025

You're anti-mask now? — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) June 19, 2025

Why doesn't he demand the same of Antifa and the rest of the rioters?

Only when the protesters have to take off theirs. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) June 19, 2025

Maybe when protesters/disruptors/rioters take off their masks and head covers — luAskey (@tj_askey) June 19, 2025

Apply the same standard to protesters. You can’t use anonymity of the crowd and masks to avoid accountability for criminal acts — Sierra Sam (@SierraSamIV) June 19, 2025

Yet, you say absolutely nothing about the protestors who cover up their identities. The difference is, law enforcement is not doxxing, swatting, and threatening the protestors and their families. Protecting their identity is a matter of lie and death. — Cym (@cymg769) June 19, 2025

A lot of people in the replies had that same sentiment.

