The White House obviously worked hard to give President Biden’s surprise visit to Kyiv, Ukraine a “wartime president” vibe, up to and including having the air raid sirens go off during a stroll down the street even though there was no actual air raid happening:

But it doesn’t matter that it was all for show, because Team Biden knew the media wouldn’t bother to mention there was no actual air raid in their headlines:

Now it’s clear the White House is trying to have Biden with the same brush as another American wartime leader. Does this sound a bit familiar?

Wow, they’re going all-out to set the preferred narrative:

They’re definitely trying a little too hard.

