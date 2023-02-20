The White House obviously worked hard to give President Biden’s surprise visit to Kyiv, Ukraine a “wartime president” vibe, up to and including having the air raid sirens go off during a stroll down the street even though there was no actual air raid happening:

Air raid sirens blared across the Ukrainian capital as Biden visited Kyiv, although there were no reports of Russian missile or air strikes pic.twitter.com/pztadZJS4k — Reuters (@Reuters) February 20, 2023

But it doesn’t matter that it was all for show, because Team Biden knew the media wouldn’t bother to mention there was no actual air raid in their headlines:

Under clear blue skies, President Biden walked into downtown Kyiv with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine just as an air-raid alarm wailed. Biden said he was in Kyiv on a surprise visit to discuss additional U.S. support for Ukraine.https://t.co/L2Dftje5E5 pic.twitter.com/5PotkPc66D — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 20, 2023

Now it’s clear the White House is trying to have Biden with the same brush as another American wartime leader. Does this sound a bit familiar?

Kyiv has captured a part of my heart. I knew I would be back. pic.twitter.com/5HYcoEL47Y — President Biden (@POTUS) February 20, 2023

Wow, they’re going all-out to set the preferred narrative:

General MacArthur, you’re not. — Mouse That Roared (@MiceThatRoar16) February 20, 2023

Dude thinks this is his General MacArthur moment. Idiotic. — Itsacesspoolinhere (@twcesspool) February 20, 2023

U MacArthur? 😆 thanks! I needed a good laugh this AM — dfurrey (@dfurrey) February 20, 2023

What a PATHETIC reference to General MacArthur. You plagiarize everything. — Phil (@P_dknight) February 20, 2023

They’re definitely trying a little too hard.

Joe Biden probably: As soon as the wire transfer is received, "I Shall Return". — Don Carter (@d1carter) February 20, 2023

LOL!

