Yesterday Daily Caller reporter Jennie Taer had the audacity to interrupt Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg during his “personal time” and ask him questions about the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. Buttigieg was visibly annoyed and at the end of the exchange he took a picture of Taer:

I asked Secretary Buttigieg about the crisis in East Palestine and I guess he didn’t like that so he took a pic of me. Im just doing my job, sir. @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/HjKNgF25FJ — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) February 22, 2023

Today while in East Palestine, Buttigieg’s press secretary was asked why he took the photo and what he planned to do with it. She refused to answer… at least not on camera:

@SecretaryPete took a photo of @JennieSTaer while she was trying to ask a question. Now his team refuses to say why@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/KCvK37r2uJ — Alexa Schwerha (@alexaschwerha1) February 23, 2023

Buttigieg’s Transportation Department is as transparent as the rest of the Biden administration.

Cameras off?!!!! You’re the press secretary, you’re talking to the press. https://t.co/gutE1VZE3X — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) February 23, 2023

Stunning that @USDOT refuses to say why @SecretaryPete photographed our reporter @JennieSTaer for doing her job. Now they won’t even give us a non-answer unless we turn the cameras off. Truly stunning… https://t.co/qJ8SuTr8J0 — Mike Bastasch (@MikeBastasch) February 23, 2023

Fox News’ Harris Faulkner talked about it yesterday:

.@HARRISFAULKNER, thank you for helping demanding answers from the @USDOT about why @SecretaryPete took my photo as I questioned him about East Palestine. We are still waiting for answers… pic.twitter.com/ynEQ9SNIZX — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) February 23, 2023

If asked about it at today’s briefing Karine Jean-Pierre will no doubt refer all questions back to the Transportation Department.

It’s pathetic that @SecretaryPete’s press staff wants the “cameras off” when they answer questions in public. What are they trying to hide? https://t.co/kx2wMsJhuh — Arjun Singh (@arjunswritings) February 23, 2023

They’re certainly not doing a good job of hiding their incompetence.

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.