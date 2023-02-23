Yesterday Daily Caller reporter Jennie Taer had the audacity to interrupt Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg during his “personal time” and ask him questions about the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. Buttigieg was visibly annoyed and at the end of the exchange he took a picture of Taer:

Today while in East Palestine, Buttigieg’s press secretary was asked why he took the photo and what he planned to do with it. She refused to answer… at least not on camera:

Trending

Buttigieg’s Transportation Department is as transparent as the rest of the Biden administration.

Fox News’ Harris Faulkner talked about it yesterday:

If asked about it at today’s briefing Karine Jean-Pierre will no doubt refer all questions back to the Transportation Department.

They’re certainly not doing a good job of hiding their incompetence.

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Daily CallerDonald TrumpEast PalestineJoe BidenOhioPete Buttigiegtrain derailmentTransportation Department