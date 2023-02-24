Yesterday in a huge attempt at blame deflection, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said that former President Trump and other administration officials at the time should step up and accept some of the responsibility for the disastrous train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

The hot new narrative on the Left is that Trump-era deregulation led to the accident in East Palestine, but that’s not the case. In fact, the chair of the NTSB (a Biden appointee) has called BS on attempts to blame Trump-era deregulation for a train wreck that happened two years into the Biden presidency:

Trending

With all that in mind, this could be one of the more glaring examples of projection in recent months:

Oh puh-leeze!

If Pothole Pete wants to see who’s “playing politics” all he needs is a mirror.

“Always accuse your opponent of that which you’re guilty of” is a familiar approach.

#Spittake

***

Related:

Politico reports Republican pouncing has put a ‘harsh spotlight’ on poor Pete Buttigieg

Team Pete does NOT want to explain why Buttigieg took a picture of a reporter yesterday

Aaron Rupar butthurt that Donald Trump Jr. suggested Pete Buttigieg was a diversity hire

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpEast PalestineJoe BidenOhioPete Buttigiegtrain wreck