Yesterday in a huge attempt at blame deflection, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said that former President Trump and other administration officials at the time should step up and accept some of the responsibility for the disastrous train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

The hot new narrative on the Left is that Trump-era deregulation led to the accident in East Palestine, but that’s not the case. In fact, the chair of the NTSB (a Biden appointee) has called BS on attempts to blame Trump-era deregulation for a train wreck that happened two years into the Biden presidency:

Some are saying the ECP (electronically controlled pneumatic) brake rule, if implemented, would’ve prevented this derailment. FALSE – here’s why… — Jennifer Homendy (@JenniferHomendy) February 17, 2023

The ECP braking rule would’ve applied ONLY to HIGH HAZARD FLAMMABLE TRAINS. The train that derailed in East Palestine was a MIXED FREIGHT TRAIN containing only 3 placarded Class 3 flammable liquids cars. pic.twitter.com/ReAFDSdsn7 — Jennifer Homendy (@JenniferHomendy) February 17, 2023

This means even if the rule had gone into effect, this train wouldn't have had ECP brakes. — Jennifer Homendy (@JenniferHomendy) February 17, 2023

With all that in mind, this could be one of the more glaring examples of projection in recent months:

I’ll work with anyone who is serious about increasing accountability and safety for freight railroads. The rest is just politics. pic.twitter.com/IGTobnGDsp — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) February 23, 2023

Oh puh-leeze!

The NTSB has twice stated the braking regs touched by the Trump admin had NOTHING to do with this crash. NOTHING. You're gaslighting the country. That's politics. You're playing politics with this disaster. You're not a serious person. pic.twitter.com/9IGPkvQxfD — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) February 24, 2023

If Pothole Pete wants to see who’s “playing politics” all he needs is a mirror.

You made it about politics… https://t.co/R6osVAPiNV — TyphoidMary (@Emperipolisis) February 24, 2023

“Always accuse your opponent of that which you’re guilty of” is a familiar approach.

#Spittake

***

