As we told you, Karine Jean-Pierre stood at the White House podium this afternoon and made a bad-faith attack on critics of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s approach to the East Palestine, Ohio, toxic train derailment.

For some reason — probably because the Biden administration is just that desperate for anything that could possibly make themselves look like they’re ready to defend their honor — White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates shared Greg Price’s video with his 23K followers … and probably came to regret it in short order:

Get a load of the rest of the “From” part underneath the video:

Welp.

And it actually gets worse, because not only did Bates share Price’s video and thus Price’s temporary new Twitter name, but he actually retweeted Price’s tweet about it, too:

Oof.

And then — and then! — just a little bit later, he retweeted another one of Price’s tweets, still with the unflattering name:

Now, to be clear, we’re not endorsing or confirming the claim in Price’s Twitter name. But we don’t have to do either of those things in order to recognize that this is just not a great look for the Biden administration, who are already dealing with a lot of unfortunate optics at the moment.

***

***

