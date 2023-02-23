As we told you, Karine Jean-Pierre stood at the White House podium this afternoon and made a bad-faith attack on critics of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s approach to the East Palestine, Ohio, toxic train derailment.

Jean-Pierre: "There's been a lot of bad faith attacks on Secretary Buttigieg. If you remember Elaine Chao. She was the head of the Department of Transportation and when there were these types of chemical spills, nobody was calling for her to be fired." pic.twitter.com/EzCqu1Y1ya — Joe Biden Showered With His Daughter (@greg_price11) February 23, 2023

For some reason — probably because the Biden administration is just that desperate for anything that could possibly make themselves look like they’re ready to defend their honor — White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates shared Greg Price’s video with his 23K followers … and probably came to regret it in short order:

Uhm, Andrew…… — Mike Hahn (@mikehahn_) February 23, 2023

Get a load of the rest of the “From” part underneath the video:

Welp.

oh my gosh — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 23, 2023

And he can't delete it because it's a government account — Joe Biden Showered With His Daughter (@greg_price11) February 23, 2023

And it actually gets worse, because not only did Bates share Price’s video and thus Price’s temporary new Twitter name, but he actually retweeted Price’s tweet about it, too:

Oof.

And then — and then! — just a little bit later, he retweeted another one of Price’s tweets, still with the unflattering name:

Now, to be clear, we’re not endorsing or confirming the claim in Price’s Twitter name. But we don’t have to do either of those things in order to recognize that this is just not a great look for the Biden administration, who are already dealing with a lot of unfortunate optics at the moment.

