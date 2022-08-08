Bless their hearts. Team Biden is still trying to make “Dark Brandon” a thing.
And it is a thing. It’s just a really, really stupid and cringy thing. We’ve been trying to tell them that, but they refuse to listen. That’s why we get dipsticks like White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates vomiting up garbage like this:
Dark Brandon is crushing it pic.twitter.com/w0L8xCzIW8
— Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) August 7, 2022
Crushing what, exactly?
And by "it," you mean the economy.
— Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) August 8, 2022
If by “it” you mean the value of the dollar and the amount of money people have in savings, then, yes, he is indeed “crushing it.”
— Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) August 8, 2022
And Americans’ souls. Don’t forget those!
More than two-thirds (69%) of Americans think the nation’s economy is getting worse — the highest that measure has reached since 2008, according to a new @ABC News/Ipsos poll. https://t.co/GMBS6K8eP0
— ABC News (@ABC) August 7, 2022
75%? Do we hear 75%? We will one of these days.
Yeah CRUWSHIN IT DAWG #DarkBrandon 🤡🌐https://t.co/0TuKHZwD2U
— Mad Adam (@Crucible_X) August 8, 2022
When was the last time Andrew Bates or any member of the Biden administration actually asked a regular American person how they’re doing? We’re not doing great, you know. That’s at least partly why we’re doing this post. It’s not like we have much to laugh about these days, so if we can laugh about a Biden administration spokesman tweeting something embarrassing, we’ll take it.
— Safing Sector (@Gplavallee72) August 8, 2022
— Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) August 8, 2022
We’ll say it again because evidently it needs to be repeated for some people: The Left can’t meme.
If they were smart, they’d leave this stuff to the professionals, i.e. conservatives who are just a lot better at it.
— Jordan Chamberlain (@jordylancaster) August 8, 2022
— Jordan Chamberlain (@jordylancaster) August 8, 2022
— John Hasson (@SonofHas) August 8, 2022
— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) August 8, 2022
Dark Brandon pic.twitter.com/40d2tQpmuo
— john (@johnhackerla) August 8, 2022
Joe Biden doesn’t look like such a badass now, does he, Andrew?
https://t.co/ErLtb7zufz pic.twitter.com/XrXbWjLQjO
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 8, 2022
The guy falling off a bike … that’s the real Joe Biden.
The Trump memes like this worked because he's an insane lunatic whose online base liked that he's an insane lunatic. These guys have to take an old man who has been in DC for 40 years and can barely walk or speak and take it to Kim Jong Un levels of cringe.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 8, 2022
We couldn’t’ve said it better ourselves.
