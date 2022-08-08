Bless their hearts. Team Biden is still trying to make “Dark Brandon” a thing.

And it is a thing. It’s just a really, really stupid and cringy thing. We’ve been trying to tell them that, but they refuse to listen. That’s why we get dipsticks like White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates vomiting up garbage like this:

Dark Brandon is crushing it pic.twitter.com/w0L8xCzIW8 — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) August 7, 2022

Crushing what, exactly?

And by "it," you mean the economy. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) August 8, 2022

If by “it” you mean the value of the dollar and the amount of money people have in savings, then, yes, he is indeed “crushing it.” — Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) August 8, 2022

And Americans’ souls. Don’t forget those!

More than two-thirds (69%) of Americans think the nation’s economy is getting worse — the highest that measure has reached since 2008, according to a new @ABC News/Ipsos poll. https://t.co/GMBS6K8eP0 — ABC News (@ABC) August 7, 2022

75%? Do we hear 75%? We will one of these days.

When was the last time Andrew Bates or any member of the Biden administration actually asked a regular American person how they’re doing? We’re not doing great, you know. That’s at least partly why we’re doing this post. It’s not like we have much to laugh about these days, so if we can laugh about a Biden administration spokesman tweeting something embarrassing, we’ll take it.

We’ll say it again because evidently it needs to be repeated for some people: The Left can’t meme.

If they were smart, they’d leave this stuff to the professionals, i.e. conservatives who are just a lot better at it.

Joe Biden doesn’t look like such a badass now, does he, Andrew?

The guy falling off a bike … that’s the real Joe Biden.

The Trump memes like this worked because he's an insane lunatic whose online base liked that he's an insane lunatic. These guys have to take an old man who has been in DC for 40 years and can barely walk or speak and take it to Kim Jong Un levels of cringe. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 8, 2022

We couldn’t’ve said it better ourselves.