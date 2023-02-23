Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has thus far managed to make just about the worst possible choices when it comes to dealing with the East Palestine, Ohio, toxic train derailment. We can’t really say we’re disappointed, because we’d be lying. Based on his job performance so far, it was pretty much a given that he’d suck at this.

And as we’ve discussed, media outlets are already hard at work defending his honor from all those nasty critics who have been pointing out all of Buttigieg’s mistakes. And we have no doubt that Karine Jean-Pierre really appreciates that, because it sounds like the White House really has their hands full trying to fend off all the “bad-faith attacks” on Pete Buttigieg:

Wait — was Elaine Chao the head of the Department of Transportation, or of the EPA? We’re not confused, but Karine sure seems to be:

Good Lord, Karine.

Three cheers for diversity hires, right?

It’s so weird — but maybe not so weird for her — that she’d try to throw Elaine Chao into the mix. Elaine Chao was in the Trump administration during other spills and she didn’t get fired. We more-than-half-expected KJP to stick out her tongue after complaining about that.

Chao really doesn’t have anything to do with this, and even if she did, bringing her up still wouldn’t be the flex that Karine Jean-Pierre thinks it is:

Joe Biden hires the best people.

We’ve said it so many times, but dammit, it really does bear repeating: Karine Jean-Pierre is just a hot mess of staggering ineptitude. And she fits the rest of the Biden administration like a glove.

 

