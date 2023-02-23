Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has thus far managed to make just about the worst possible choices when it comes to dealing with the East Palestine, Ohio, toxic train derailment. We can’t really say we’re disappointed, because we’d be lying. Based on his job performance so far, it was pretty much a given that he’d suck at this.

And as we’ve discussed, media outlets are already hard at work defending his honor from all those nasty critics who have been pointing out all of Buttigieg’s mistakes. And we have no doubt that Karine Jean-Pierre really appreciates that, because it sounds like the White House really has their hands full trying to fend off all the “bad-faith attacks” on Pete Buttigieg:

KJP: "There's been a lot of bad faith attacks on Secretary Buttigieg…remember Elaine Chao…? Nobody was calling for her to be fired." pic.twitter.com/qgDbyiOQUE — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 23, 2023

Wait — was Elaine Chao the head of the Department of Transportation, or of the EPA? We’re not confused, but Karine sure seems to be:

Jean-Pierre excuse for Pete Buttigieg's incompetence is that it's actually the EPA that took the lead on the train derailment instead of the DOT (while also saying that Elaine Chao used to be the head of the EPA). pic.twitter.com/HB0Xt8Qk1t — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 23, 2023

Biden's Press Secretary is now trying to bring in former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao as a way to show attacks on current Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are unfair…by saying she used to be in charge of the EPA before being corrected by reporters. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 23, 2023

She is hilariously bad at her job https://t.co/j6nSgaBq0O — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) February 23, 2023

She’s such a dumbass she can’t even scapegoat coherently lmao https://t.co/5Zl7Jzckhe — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) February 23, 2023

It’s so weird — but maybe not so weird for her — that she’d try to throw Elaine Chao into the mix. Elaine Chao was in the Trump administration during other spills and she didn’t get fired. We more-than-half-expected KJP to stick out her tongue after complaining about that.

Chao really doesn’t have anything to do with this, and even if she did, bringing her up still wouldn’t be the flex that Karine Jean-Pierre thinks it is:

This is the best they can do. "We are as bad as the Trump Administration!" https://t.co/ysPzWUgFHh — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 23, 2023

Elaine Chao didn't normalize 3-4 train derailments a day and pretend there was nothing that could be done about it. It would be unthinkable if 3-4 airplanes crashed every day. — NCBubblehead (@NCBubblehead) February 23, 2023

We’ve said it so many times, but dammit, it really does bear repeating: Karine Jean-Pierre is just a hot mess of staggering ineptitude. And she fits the rest of the Biden administration like a glove.

