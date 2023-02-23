From where most of us are sitting, it probably looks like the Biden administration is basically just one colossal screwup after another. But there’s something you probably haven’t taken into consideration when assessing their performance so far: diversity! So much diversity!

Here, let Karine Jean-Pierre tell you:

“This is something that the president prides himself on.” Well, yes, that’s true. So much so, in fact, that he makes it the most important factor in determining who’s qualified for a job in his administration. And according to Jean-Pierre, Biden is planning to take a similar approach when it comes to choosing a Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve:

Trending

Oh, this sounds promising.

Diversity is great and all, but shouldn’t, like, competence be waaaaay higher up on the list?

So crazy, it could actually work.

Can we do a pre-emptive veto on this or something? It’s not like we wouldn’t have a really strong case against Joe Biden doing another diversity hire …

And don’t forget U.S. Secretary of Transportation!

Karine Jean-Pierre checks off at least three boxes all by herself, and all she’s really done for the Biden administration is made them look even worse.

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: diversediversityeconomistsFederal ReserveKarine Jean-PierreLGBTQPOCrepresentation