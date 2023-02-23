From where most of us are sitting, it probably looks like the Biden administration is basically just one colossal screwup after another. But there’s something you probably haven’t taken into consideration when assessing their performance so far: diversity! So much diversity!

Here, let Karine Jean-Pierre tell you:

KJP: "The cabinet is majority people of color…The cabinet is majority female…a majority of White House senior staff identify as female. 40%…identify as part of the racially diverse communities and a record seven assistants to the president are openly LGBTQ+." pic.twitter.com/n1cWF6aAzC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 23, 2023

“This is something that the president prides himself on.” Well, yes, that’s true. So much so, in fact, that he makes it the most important factor in determining who’s qualified for a job in his administration. And according to Jean-Pierre, Biden is planning to take a similar approach when it comes to choosing a Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve:

Reporter: "On the search for a Fed Vice Chair, [how] important is it to the president to name a woman or a person of color?" Jean-Pierre: "Diversity and representation is really important to this president and the president is going to look at a highly diverse group." pic.twitter.com/6zofhHnHxB — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 23, 2023

Oh, this sounds promising.

Bloomberg's Jordan Fabian: "On the search for Fed vice chair, can you talk about the decision-making process…w/regard to how [Biden] is considering diversity?…How important is it….to name a woman or a person of color to that job?" KJP boasts "diversity is really important" pic.twitter.com/MMnRuqIjYG — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 23, 2023

Diversity is great and all, but shouldn’t, like, competence be waaaaay higher up on the list?

Is there any importance given on getting actually qualified people appointed to any positions in government by this administration — Cary hirshon (@HirshonCary) February 23, 2023

Or, or, just whiteboarding here, how about hiring the most qualified person, and if they turn out to be diverse, then great! — Emperor's New Clothes (@TheyAreNaked) February 23, 2023

How about highly qualified first? — Jay Dubs (@JayDoesLife406) February 23, 2023

So crazy, it could actually work.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre says the next Fed Chair will be hired based on how diverse they are, not strictly on their experience with monetary policy. So, good luck with that America. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 23, 2023

Can we do a pre-emptive veto on this or something? It’s not like we wouldn’t have a really strong case against Joe Biden doing another diversity hire …

GP Because diversity hires in the role of Press Secretary and Secretary of Treasury have served the nation so well. https://t.co/FjEvB9Owo5 — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) February 23, 2023

And don’t forget U.S. Secretary of Transportation!

Karine Jean-Pierre checks off at least three boxes all by herself, and all she’s really done for the Biden administration is made them look even worse.

***

