Former president and now presidential candidate Donald Trump was in East Palestine, Ohio today and received a warm reception. Well, mostly.

There was a protester — who knows where he’s from — but he ended up being walked right into a Biden own with some help from a resident:

A patriotic resident from East Palestine to this sign guy: “Where the hell is YOUR president to support us?!!?” pic.twitter.com/eaPxcUnNgR — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 22, 2023

Ouch!

Yeah, those complaining about who’s visited East Palestine after the derailment should focus more on the government officials who haven’t been there.

Did you get it on video? — Jim Pfaff (@jimpfaff) February 22, 2023

Yes, but signal is bad. Can’t post here. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 22, 2023

Also, for some reason, people are suspecting the anti-Trump sign guy in question wasn’t a local.

Who really thinks this guy actually lives in East Palestine? — Michael Jackson (@Where2Now) February 22, 2023

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be showing up in East Palestine tomorrow after being shamed into action.

***

Related:

East Palestine Mayor stands by calling Joe Biden’s trip to Ukraine ‘the biggest slap in the face’

Pete Buttigieg takes commemorative photo of reporter asking a good question (that he didn’t answer)

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Tags: