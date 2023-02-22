Former president and now presidential candidate Donald Trump was in East Palestine, Ohio today and received a warm reception. Well, mostly.

There was a protester — who knows where he’s from — but he ended up being walked right into a Biden own with some help from a resident:

Ouch!

Yeah, those complaining about who’s visited East Palestine after the derailment should focus more on the government officials who haven’t been there.

Trending

Also, for some reason, people are suspecting the anti-Trump sign guy in question wasn’t a local.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be showing up in East Palestine tomorrow after being shamed into action.

***

Related:

East Palestine Mayor stands by calling Joe Biden’s trip to Ukraine ‘the biggest slap in the face’

Pete Buttigieg takes commemorative photo of reporter asking a good question (that he didn’t answer)

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: