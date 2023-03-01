During a Tuesday House hearing, a mother who lost two sons to fentanyl overdoses pleaded with the government to do something about the issues that are leading to drugs pouring into the U.S.:

A mother who lost her two children to fentanyl poisoning tore into lawmakers in emotionally-charged testimony at a House hearing on the ongoing crisis at the southern border on Tuesday — telling members of Congress that they need to do more to combat the opioid epidemic. Rebecca Kiessling, who lost her sons Caleb and Kyler in 2020 to fentanyl overdoses, said that she had been told that the drug which killed them came across the southern border.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene cited that as a tragic example of a problem that’s being made worse by the Biden administration’s refusal to secure the border:

Listen to this mother, who lost two children to fentanyl poisoning, tell the truth about both of her son’s murders because of the Biden administrations refusal to secure our border and stop the Cartel’s from murdering Americans everyday by Chinese fentanyl. pic.twitter.com/HRD5SX0Td8 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 28, 2023

President Biden mentioned that on Wednesday, and instead of acknowledging the problem, he opted to chuckle about the fact that it happened just before he took office (and worsened the problem):

Rebecca Kiessling lost both of her sons to fentanyl. She blames Joe Biden for creating this crisis by not protecting our border and not protecting our children. In response, Biden blames Trump, then laughs. This is vile. pic.twitter.com/j98CkpKQtW — Isabella Maria DeLuca (@IsabellaMDeLuca) March 2, 2023

Truly the lowest bar possible for Biden — what a disgusting person. Losing children to fentanyl trafficking is never, ever funny. Just vile https://t.co/f9wT4jB8St — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) March 2, 2023

Here’s a slightly longer clip:

BIDEN: "[Marjorie Taylor Greene] was saying that a poor mother who lost 2 kids to fentanyl, that I killed her sons. Well, the interesting thing is, that fentanyl they took came during the last administration." pic.twitter.com/ek2QViAaeo — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 2, 2023

Funny stuff! No, not really.

He’s always been this cringe, they just sold gullible normies a false narrative in the last election who were eager to gobble it up because they hated the orange man so much https://t.co/U0cHflo5il — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 2, 2023

Biden, budding comedian: Two kids die from fentanyl

::chuckles::

stop me if you've heard this before… — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 2, 2023

Yikes.

Of all the things he could’ve said and he went with that… and that chuckle at the end… 😤😡 — Jake13th 🏴‍☠️ (@JakeThirteenth) March 2, 2023

It’s really a shame that everything is viewed through a partisan lens. This should be a problem everybody’s on board with trying to solve, but that’s not the case.

