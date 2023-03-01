During a Tuesday House hearing, a mother who lost two sons to fentanyl overdoses pleaded with the government to do something about the issues that are leading to drugs pouring into the U.S.:

A mother who lost her two children to fentanyl poisoning tore into lawmakers in emotionally-charged testimony at a House hearing on the ongoing crisis at the southern border on Tuesday — telling members of Congress that they need to do more to combat the opioid epidemic.

Rebecca Kiessling, who lost her sons Caleb and Kyler in 2020 to fentanyl overdoses, said that she had been told that the drug which killed them came across the southern border.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene cited that as a tragic example of a problem that’s being made worse by the Biden administration’s refusal to secure the border:

President Biden mentioned that on Wednesday, and instead of acknowledging the problem, he opted to chuckle about the fact that it happened just before he took office (and worsened the problem):

Trending

Here’s a slightly longer clip:

Funny stuff! No, not really.

Yikes.

It’s really a shame that everything is viewed through a partisan lens. This should be a problem everybody’s on board with trying to solve, but that’s not the case.

***

Related:

Glenn Greenwald DROPS Axios for MOCKING Repubs who see Fentanyl as our biggest health threat (thread)

Biden’s alarm about the fentanyl crisis kicks his own border policies right where it counts

Cato Institute sets Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene straight on who’s bringing fentanyl across the border

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: