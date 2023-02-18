Earlier this week the Senate Foreign Relations Committee had a hearing about the fentanyl crisis:

Lawmakers discussed potential foreign policy changes to counter the fentanyl crisis during a hearing of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Wednesday, emphasizing the need to crack down on Chinese and Mexican officials to stem the flow of fentanyl into the U.S. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), most of the fentanyl trafficked into the U.S. is produced in illicit labs in Mexico using chemicals from China.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that more than 100,000 people in the U.S. died of drug poisonings or overdoses in the 12-month period ending in January 2022. Of those deaths, 67 percent involved fentanyl or other synthetic opioids. The DEA has pinpointed the sources of the “vast majority” of fentanyl coming into the U.S. as the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, both from Mexico, DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said.

Over two years into Biden’s presidency and the lax border policies they brought with them, the @POTUS account called for a “major surge” to counter the worsening fentanyl problem:

Fentanyl is killing more than 70,000 Americans a year. Let’s launch a major surge to stop fentanyl production and sale, with drug detection machines to inspect cargo and stop pills and powder at the border — and impose strong penalties to crack down on trafficking. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 18, 2023

Who wants to tell them?

this is happening because of your own immigration stance you put into policy https://t.co/JpxUBvgnTX — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) February 18, 2023

We all know where it is coming from and how it gets into the country. Hold China accountable and seal up the nearly nonexistent border. pic.twitter.com/0oMzaYgDPL — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) February 18, 2023

The Biden administration has done neither of those things.

Start with closing the border. — GeorgieGirl44 (@georgie_girl44) February 18, 2023

It’s literally flooding across our open borders by the gallons as we speak, but sure, you’re just doing your very bestest to stop it. What a joke. https://t.co/17NJDl4srT — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 18, 2023

Maybe there’s another explanation:

Trump hacked Biden account https://t.co/tg5Z8oMfO9 — DIBLEY (@RustyShklfrd17) February 18, 2023

Has Biden considered maybe finishing Trump’s wall?

