Earlier today the Pentagon press secretary held a briefing that ended up raising more questions than it answered.

A Chinese balloon violating the sovereignty of the U.S. brought the Border Patrol Union into the discussion. @BPUnion provided this analysis of the spy balloon situation:

China watching our border more closely than the Biden Admin. — Border Patrol Union – NBPC (@BPUnion) February 3, 2023

Ouch! That falls into the “sad but true” category.

Ouch. That's gonna leave a mark. https://t.co/KHJX8d3Ddu — Ultra-MAGA – Corporate America Survivor (@Sean_in_Boston) February 3, 2023

😂😂😂 sad that I’m laughing at this https://t.co/6tXorjt1LY — John Walraven (@JohnWalravenGA) February 3, 2023

The Chinese balloon is now likely over Kansas:

We have had several reports across northwest MO of a large balloon visible on the horizon. It is now visible from our office in Pleasant Hill and the KC Metro. We have confirmed that it is not an NWS weather balloon. pic.twitter.com/CKQWOw7God — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) February 3, 2023

