Earlier today the Pentagon press secretary held a briefing that ended up raising more questions than it answered.

A Chinese balloon violating the sovereignty of the U.S. brought the Border Patrol Union into the discussion. @BPUnion provided this analysis of the spy balloon situation:

Ouch! That falls into the “sad but true” category.

The Chinese balloon is now likely over Kansas:

