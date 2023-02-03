The Pentagon acknowledged last night that they are tracking a high-altitude suspected Chinese surveillance balloon.

This move from China comes just ahead of U.S. Secretary of State Blinken’s visit to China next week:

The U.S. said it is monitoring a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon spotted above Montana state. If confirmed, it would a brazen act just days ahead of a planned trip to Beijing by Secretary of State Antony Blinken https://t.co/m0jiZJ7jeS pic.twitter.com/BXXmN89tKb — Reuters (@Reuters) February 3, 2023

From Reuters:

A Chinese spy balloon has been flying over the United States for a couple of days, U.S. officials said on Thursday, in what would be a brazen act just days ahead of a planned trip to Beijing by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Fighter jets were mobilized, but military leaders advised President Joe Biden against shooting the balloon out of the sky for fear debris could pose a safety threat, advice Biden accepted, U.S. officials said.

The military reportedly advised President Biden not to shoot down the balloon, and for now it remains aloft and drifting slowly to the southeast.

However, we now know what might have happened if Donald Trump was still in the White House:

Donald Trump addresses the Chinese Spy Balloon: pic.twitter.com/ehxrPKNOyo — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) February 3, 2023

This was put up at Truth Social this morning:

It’s entirely possible that Trump would have not only had the balloon shot down, but had his secretary of state dump the wreckage on Xi’s doorstep during his China visit next week.

LOL.

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.