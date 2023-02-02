OK, this is weird. Civilians in a commercial airliner caught sight of something in the air and reported it. The Pentagon did some searching and determined that it was a Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon. President Joe Biden opted to shoot it down, but the Pentagon decided the risk of harming people on the ground was too high … so it’s just still up there being monitored by NORAD.

Trending

That will give Secretary of State Antony Blinken a good conversation starter when he visits China in the coming days.

***

Update:

Here’s a photo:

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ChinaNORADPentagonsurveillance balloon