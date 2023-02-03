Can’t help but wonder if Eric Swalwell will RT another one of Carpe Donktum’s tweets mocking TF out of him without realizing it. THAT was totally Twitchy gold, you guys. Eric is consistently one of our favorite follows and features mainly because he never stops stepping on his own … foot.

Yeah. His foot. That’s it.

Carpe Donktum is having too much fun – seems he is seeing something written on the side of the giant Chinese spy balloon flying over our country that Biden won’t do anything about.

There is something written on the chinese spy ballon but I can't make it out… can you guys read it? pic.twitter.com/19ubhjQBIt — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) February 3, 2023

Hrm.

We can’t quite see it.

LUCKILY plenty of tweeps on Twitter could make it out.

*snorts*

AWWWWWWWWWW

Isn’t that sweet?!

Adorbs even.

I think it also says, “Let’s Go Brandon!” — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) February 3, 2023

Possible although if it’s from China it probably reads more like, ‘THANKS, Brandon.’

Would you look at that?

Just like a Hallmark movie.

The laptop is real. And it’s fantastic. — TavieMoore2 (@TavieMoore2) February 3, 2023

Seems like a lot of copy for the balloon but possible.

Annnd now we’re dead.

Can’t.

Stop.

Laughing.

“Epstein didn’t kill himself” — Just Evan™ (@EvanPrinciple) February 3, 2023

And THERE it is.

***

***

