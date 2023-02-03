Boy oh boy, Pfizer has some SERIOUS explainin’ to do.

You guys remember Jordon Trishton Walker, Pfizer Director of Research and Development from his earlier appearances in Project Veritas videos, yes? He’s the guy who flipped out when James O’Keefe confronted him? Tried claiming he had nothing to do with any of this?

We believe he may have even broken an iPad during the altercation.

Welp, Jordon has made another appearance in a Project Veritas production, this time talking about the issues with women’s menstrual cycles and the Pfizer COVID vaccine.

Don’t take our word for it, listen to Jordon himself.

Watch:

Could you imagine the scandal?

No words for how absolutely infuriating this all is.

No.

Words.

The Left’s favorite book.

Sadly it’s all too real that Project Veritas has to do this work when it comes to government and reality – we certainly can’t count on the mainstream media.

Awful.

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

Her account was locked and she was eventually suspended from Twitter.

Still waiting on the #FauciFiles, Mr. Musk.

***

***

