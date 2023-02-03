Boy oh boy, Pfizer has some SERIOUS explainin’ to do.

You guys remember Jordon Trishton Walker, Pfizer Director of Research and Development from his earlier appearances in Project Veritas videos, yes? He’s the guy who flipped out when James O’Keefe confronted him? Tried claiming he had nothing to do with any of this?

We believe he may have even broken an iPad during the altercation.

Welp, Jordon has made another appearance in a Project Veritas production, this time talking about the issues with women’s menstrual cycles and the Pfizer COVID vaccine.

Don’t take our word for it, listen to Jordon himself.

Watch:

BREAKING: @Pfizer Director Concerned Over Women's Reproductive Health After COVID-19 Vax "Something irregular about their menstrual cycles…concerning…vaccine shouldn't be interfering…It has to be affecting something hormonal…"#Pfertilitypic.twitter.com/If8FpzweaO — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) February 2, 2023

Could you imagine the scandal?

No words for how absolutely infuriating this all is.

No.

Words.

The real handmaids tale……… — JoJo 🌺 (@2IslandJoJo) February 3, 2023

The Left’s favorite book.

That was literally one of the first problems to arise along with miscarriages! My daughter had to have a hysterectomy due excessive bleeding that never stopped & pain. — Faith~ In Christ Alone 🕊 (@wavemaker65) February 3, 2023

Yep since having the jabs my periods have been Mia I have asked doctors and other people about this and they all said oh it must be something else but I knew it was the jab! — LadyValkyrie86 💖 (@LValkyrie86) February 3, 2023

Unreal that it takes #ProjectVeritas to do the investigative work of our government. Great work everybody. Finish it. — 🅰️ BamafanBartman 🙏🇺🇸 (@alabamabart) February 2, 2023

Sadly it’s all too real that Project Veritas has to do this work when it comes to government and reality – we certainly can’t count on the mainstream media.

A bunch of maternity hospitals where I live have closed over the past year or so. They just announced another one today. — katelovesmonkey (@KLR3396) February 2, 2023

Walker: If this happened "I would take @pfizer off my resume." Good point, but have they taken him off theirs yet? — Kevin Harper (@kevinmharper) February 2, 2023

Awful.

Fertility issues=Population control. Straight out of Bill Gates and Chinas playbook. — gypsy_love (@gypsy_lovell) February 2, 2023

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

@naomirwolf was screaming about this from the very beginning and everyone dismissed her. — Mr. Rogers (@MrRoger54141817) February 2, 2023

Her account was locked and she was eventually suspended from Twitter.

Still waiting on the #FauciFiles, Mr. Musk.

***

Related:

Eric Swalwell retweets Carpe Donktum’s redo of his ranty House floor Ilhan Omar speech and LOL (watch)

Biden says more than half the women in his admin are women … and we all have questions (watch)

Memes/gifs of AOC ‘preaching’ while defending Ilhan Omar are out and LOL HERE are some of the best

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership