As Twitchy readers know, AOC flipped her shiznit on the floor today defending her pal and fellow Squad member, Ilhan Omar. We can’t decide if AOC really cares this much about Ilhan OR if she was jealous that it wasn’t all about her today.

And had to find a way to make it about herself.

This preaching? This rambling insanity?

Careful, Al Sharpton, AOC wants to steal your job.

Here’s the real one:

AOC waived her hands around as she offered theatric commentary on Ilhan Omar’s antisemitic remarks: “This is about targeting women of color in the United States of America…I didn’t get a SINGLE apology when my life was threatened!!!” 🤡😂pic.twitter.com/bIWUfRuTsA — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) February 2, 2023

Now, you all know Twitter had to take this and run with it … right?

C’mon, it’s TWITTER.

Umm.

Ouch.

This one though may well be our favorite.

It really does work.

Eeek.

That’s … not good.

I think its better with music. What do you think @AOC ? pic.twitter.com/GWxMfHZwz5 — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) February 2, 2023

The music helps.

We’re sure more and more of these will come up tonight and in the next few days – we’ll be sure to update this piece so stay tuned.

