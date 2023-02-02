Eric Swalwell tweeting a video of himself holding up a tweet trying to dunk on the GOP over Ilhan Omar being removed from her committee is peak Eric Swalwell. And talking about wanting the GOP to do away with anti-Semitism while complaining that they are removing Omar from her committee because of anti-Semitism?

Bro.

Stop eating paint chips.

Watch, point, and laugh.

Awww, look at Eric trying to stand up for Ilhan. What a stooge.

Adorbs, ain’t he?

Trending

We laughed entirely too hard at this one.

No.

No he can’t.

But that’s mean and stuff or something.

Exactly.

And fin.

***

Tags: Eric SwalwellGOPIlhan Omar