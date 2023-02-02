Eric Swalwell tweeting a video of himself holding up a tweet trying to dunk on the GOP over Ilhan Omar being removed from her committee is peak Eric Swalwell. And talking about wanting the GOP to do away with anti-Semitism while complaining that they are removing Omar from her committee because of anti-Semitism?

Bro.

Stop eating paint chips.

Watch, point, and laugh.

Hey MAGA-GOP— take a look in your own damn mirror before you come here looking for Anti-Semitism. pic.twitter.com/0vHv09i6QS — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 2, 2023

Awww, look at Eric trying to stand up for Ilhan. What a stooge.

Aww look at you trying to be tough… 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) February 2, 2023

Adorbs, ain’t he?

When you are a National joke and everyone knows it but you…. pic.twitter.com/B2iOZQjyS2 — Linus “#jailElvisChan” Von Pelt (@LinusVanPelt14) February 2, 2023

We laughed entirely too hard at this one.

Cry more — Scott Akos 🇺🇸 (@AkosScott) February 2, 2023

Can you give an argument on the house floor without mentioning the insurrection? — Jasmine “THE Citizen” Polley (@THECitizenJMP) February 2, 2023

No.

No he can’t.

Ha, I’ll pay attention when you condemn @IlhanMN and @RashidaTlaib. — Ashley Dionne (@TaxationIsLame) February 2, 2023

But that’s mean and stuff or something.

Fang-Fang approves this tweet. — PaPa Le Pew (@JoelReid12) February 2, 2023

You're not making sense. You want the GOP to fight anti Semitism. Agree! So the GOP removes raging anti Semitic Ilhan. Swalwell:. "No! Not OUR anti Semitic!!!!'. 🙄 — DecentAmerican (@DecentAmerican1) February 2, 2023

Exactly.

Now if we can only remove someone for sleeping with a Chinese spy. — abacus (@funEbone2u) February 2, 2023

And fin.

