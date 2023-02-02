Eric Swalwell tweeting a video of himself holding up a tweet trying to dunk on the GOP over Ilhan Omar being removed from her committee is peak Eric Swalwell. And talking about wanting the GOP to do away with anti-Semitism while complaining that they are removing Omar from her committee because of anti-Semitism?
Bro.
Stop eating paint chips.
Watch, point, and laugh.
Hey MAGA-GOP— take a look in your own damn mirror before you come here looking for Anti-Semitism. pic.twitter.com/0vHv09i6QS
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 2, 2023
Awww, look at Eric trying to stand up for Ilhan. What a stooge.
Aww look at you trying to be tough…
🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
— Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) February 2, 2023
Adorbs, ain’t he?
When you are a National joke and everyone knows it but you…. pic.twitter.com/B2iOZQjyS2
— Linus “#jailElvisChan” Von Pelt (@LinusVanPelt14) February 2, 2023
We laughed entirely too hard at this one.
Cry more
— Scott Akos 🇺🇸 (@AkosScott) February 2, 2023
Can you give an argument on the house floor without mentioning the insurrection?
— Jasmine “THE Citizen” Polley (@THECitizenJMP) February 2, 2023
No.
No he can’t.
Ha, I’ll pay attention when you condemn @IlhanMN and @RashidaTlaib.
— Ashley Dionne (@TaxationIsLame) February 2, 2023
But that’s mean and stuff or something.
Fang-Fang approves this tweet.
— PaPa Le Pew (@JoelReid12) February 2, 2023
You're not making sense. You want the GOP to fight anti Semitism. Agree! So the GOP removes raging anti Semitic Ilhan.
Swalwell:. "No! Not OUR anti Semitic!!!!'. 🙄
— DecentAmerican (@DecentAmerican1) February 2, 2023
Exactly.
Now if we can only remove someone for sleeping with a Chinese spy.
— abacus (@funEbone2u) February 2, 2023
And fin.
***
***
