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Luke Rosiak’s Medicaid Exposé Part 2 Drops: Single Landlord Owns 288 Medicaid Shell Companies in Ohio

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on May 05, 2026
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Yesterday, we told you about Luke Rosiak's deep dive into MASSIVE Medicaid fraud. Today, he dropped even more information and it's stunning and not in a good way. Make sure to pay special attention to the list of names.

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That list of names sure is something.

Very clearly, these people have no fear of any government entity. 

Again, they have a GOP Governor. 

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For those who think this is just an Ohio problem, most of the dollars being stolen are federal dollars. They are stealing from all taxpayers. 

Also, just like the federal government stopped all payments to Minnesota, they should do the same thing to Ohio right away. 

It might be a small dent, but a dent nonetheless. 

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It seems like he may want to make a comment on this. 

It's not just home healthcare.

It's so discouraging to see. 

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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CRIME GOP MEDICAID NATIONAL DEBT OHIO

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