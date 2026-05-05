Luke Rosiak’s Medicaid Exposé Part 2 Drops: Single Landlord Owns 288 Medicaid Shell Companies in Ohio

Yesterday, we told you about Luke Rosiak's deep dive into MASSIVE Medicaid fraud. Today, he dropped even more information and it's stunning and not in a good way. Make sure to pay special attention to the list of names.

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You ain't seen nothin' yet on the Ohio home health fiasco. Part 2 drops now!



One landlord alone owns 7 buildings in Columbus containing 288 Medicaid firms that billed a quarter billion dollars.



And boy, do the characters who are (supposed to be) inside have stories. pic.twitter.com/jkzYQy9lsh — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) May 5, 2026

That list of names sure is something.

You just can't make this stuff up.



We were walking through one of these buildings and found a notice letter from the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations just sitting out in the open untouched... it was from FIVE MONTHS AGO and nobody had been by the office. https://t.co/aP7I8R86bs pic.twitter.com/TFLYyo40EX — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) May 5, 2026

Very clearly, these people have no fear of any government entity.

In January, @ThomasMHern and I visited these “home healthcare” businesses several times.



Most were barely open. Some could not explain the care they were billing for. Ohio still refused to investigate.



Fraud survives because Ohio refused to look. https://t.co/1hPNT8nbTu — Mehek Cooke🇺🇸 (@MehekCooke) May 5, 2026

Again, they have a GOP Governor.

Those are our taxpayer dollars being stolen https://t.co/4IJkoaWGga — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) May 5, 2026

For those who think this is just an Ohio problem, most of the dollars being stolen are federal dollars. They are stealing from all taxpayers.

Not only must the fraud stop but everyone involved should be prosecuted https://t.co/W9k6q66Kx6 — Michael Sebastian (@HonorAndDaring) May 5, 2026

Also, just like the federal government stopped all payments to Minnesota, they should do the same thing to Ohio right away.

Right here @VP IN OUR HOME STATE. Time to come home and visit this place. https://t.co/DwLLs4wvJw — NoJoe64 🇺🇸 (@NoJoe64) May 5, 2026

Amazing! I see stuff like this and feel like we could get rid of a huge part of the National Debt through eliminating a small portion of the fraud out there. https://t.co/jQ0eDN51q5 — Keith (@KeithArbitrary1) May 5, 2026

It might be a small dent, but a dent nonetheless.

This info is from grok. Even ignoring the pandemic spikes in the middle, the federal budget doubled over ten years. And not a single member of Congress thought to look deeper into it. https://t.co/hb3HOBOVhb pic.twitter.com/zH6DTCp73i — Affirm Reality ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 💜 🤍 💚 (@MirabelleW18) May 5, 2026

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It seems like he may want to make a comment on this.

It's not just home healthcare.

You simply couldn't make stuff like this up to be believable yet here we are. Stealing billions from legal citizen tax payers blind yet WHO and HOW many are going to federal prison up to and including corrupt politician's and worthless bureaucrats? https://t.co/zLfLY0DZNx — Joe Schmo (@onlnsurfer) May 5, 2026

It's so discouraging to see.

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