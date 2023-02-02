Sure, we make fun of ‘wokeness’ but in reality, we have to fight it, NOW.

Far too many nefarious (ooh, big word for us, right?) people, groups, and initiatives hide behind the term ‘woke’ because they know so few of us take the term itself seriously. The reality of the woke movement though is far more dangerous than many of us even want to admit.

Looks to us like Wokal Distance is trying to ‘rally the troops’ if you will, getting sane people to start fighting back NOW in this thread.

Take a gander:

1/

Wokeness has no forgiveness mechanism (you can only confess and beg for mercy while they cancel you) while also focusing on ever smaller perceived sins, slights, and transgressions (AKA microaggressions) which it treats like unimaginable catastrophes. This is unlivable. — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) January 31, 2023

This is unlivable.

Read that again.

And again.

He’s right.

Keep going.

2/

It means they small, everyday, social minutia and read "systemic power" into them and that makes the smile you gave to waitress an act of aggression, the handshake you gave the postman an act of patriarchy, and the off-color joke you told at the bar and act of oppression. — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) January 31, 2023

This sucks. Wokeness sucks.

3/

As such ever smaller transgressions, mistakes, awkward moments, errors and social misunderstandings will be endlessly nitpicked, analyzed, and reinterpreted as the woke look for reasons to "problematize" social minutia and cancel people for the crime of not being woke enough — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) January 31, 2023

We see this firsthand every day on social media.

And sadly, more and more in our everyday real lives.

Yup.

4/

For this reason, every interaction that any woke person doesn't like (no matter how small) will be made the subject of a "process" in which they endlessly analyze what happened as they read systemic power into social interactions and demand the rest of us adjust accordingly. — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) January 31, 2023

5/

This will mean that everything from slight misunderstandings to outright hostile acts of bullying and violence will all be treated as thought they are equivalent. So things that used to be dealt with socially (for example insults or bullying) will now be subject to various… — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) January 31, 2023

6/

legal and quasai-legal processes. Rather then dealing with insults by socially by saying "hey, that was rude" various institutional tribunals will be set up to sort through social minutia and determine if anyone was oppressed by systemic power during an interaction. — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) January 31, 2023

This is terrifying.

7/

It will be like the university DEI departments + speech codes + quasai-judicial processes + woke HR ladies + no formal rules of evidence. In other words, absolute hell for all involved in the name of "equity" as the woke try to root out systemic power imbalances. — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) January 31, 2023

Equity.

Ugh.

Equity has become the anti-Equality narrative of the Left.

8/

It's going to lead to people refusing to engage in social life fear that someone could come along after the fact and reinterpret their behavior in the worst way imaginable and then doll out dire consequences via quasi-judicial committees. I got bullied in schools. Badly… — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) January 31, 2023

People will stop wanting to be around other people.

It’s already starting.

Look at how many were ok with locking down in their homes. Working form home. Ordering in. School from home.

This is not a way to live.

9/

and I have been on the wrong end of all kinds of harassment. That doesn't mean I want to set up institutional tribunals to nitpick and navel gaze at every bad interaction I ever had. That way lies madness, and that is the direction we're headed if we don't stop… — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) January 31, 2023

So we need to stop it.

10/

Unless you want a woke social panopticon enforced by oversensitive people who are on a moral crusade to doll out massive personal and professional consequences to whoever offends them based on an overdriven sense of compassion and empathy… I suggest you fight back /fin — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) January 31, 2023

And fight back NOW.

***

***

