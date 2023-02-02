Truth be told, this editor doesn’t remember much about Dan Rather when he was the supposed face of evening news … all we really remember him for at this point is faking a news story to try and hurt W. And that he’s some sort of Lefty hero for doing that says a whole lot about our pals on the Left, and ain’t none of it any good.

But he certainly seems to know his Twitter audience and their low-level IQs.

Case in point:

The DeSantis playbook on race and education is just an updated edition of what I saw in the South in the 1960s. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) February 1, 2023

Look at Dan, working hard to be all relevant and stuff.

Minimizing actual racism to own DeSantis … wow.

You’re a shameful, partisan hack. And I’m so glad you’ll be remembered as such. — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) February 2, 2023

You're playing an ugly game with language and history in this tweet. @realchrisrufo is working to stop discrimination in higher education. No more Marxist indoctrination. Students should not have to suffer under the self-defeating premise of equity. — Joseph Massey (@jmasseypoet) February 2, 2023

… self-defeating premise of equity.

We couldn’t have described equity better if we tried.

You and all your white Democrat friends were wearing white hoods in the 1960’s. — Savannah Goes Nuclear Extreme (@BasedSavannah) February 2, 2023

Meep.

But … accurate.

Was this “playbook” written on a typewriter or Microsoft Word? — Political Sock (@politicalsock) February 2, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA

We see what he did there.

Says the outdated establishment MSM propagandist. — Patrick Henningsen (@21WIRE) February 2, 2023

Propagandist.

That fits.

Maybe you should manufacture a story on that? — John R. Whitmer (@JohnRWhitmer) February 2, 2023

You’re a liar 🤥 and a proven one at that. — David Webb (@davidwebbshow) February 2, 2023

Nonsense. You're just elbowing to get attention, and you haven't read what Florida law REQUIRES to be taught. — Tea Party Barbie❗ (@laurahollis61) February 2, 2023

🤣🤣🤣 No way u think this — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) February 2, 2023

Maybe you should forge some documents to back up your claim. — jhawk4life ™ 🇺🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇮🇪 (@jhawk4life) February 2, 2023

Maybe?

Well he's not a democrat you rube. pic.twitter.com/kwZCjo9WB6 — Jason72Rolltideroll (@JasonMefferd) February 2, 2023

Also accurate.

Nobody believes you Dan 😂 — MIKEYPOX 🙈🙉🙊🇺🇸 (@mmercer01) February 2, 2023

Nope.

That's some keen insight you contribute there. You gonna hop on the bandwagon with Joe and call all the Republicans Bull Connor? — Dusty (@dustopian) February 2, 2023

Reforming curriculum to promote scholarship and history instead of ideology and indoctrination? I don't know if there was very much of that in the South, and even if there were, you didn't see it. — PhilipTerzian (@PhilipTerzian) February 1, 2023

Yeah, the reality is DeSantis is removing indoctrination and politics and focusing on education. And the Left hates it.

Weird, right?

