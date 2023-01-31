Could Google be even worse than Twitter? We don’t use the term ‘bombshell’ lightly.

We’ve all been watching as the #TwitterFiles are released bit-by-bit by Elon Musk and his chosen journalists, but this from Kanekoa about the leaked Google files seems like it’s as big of a deal, if not bigger.

If nothing else, it just reiterates what Big Tech has been doing (and continues to do) to manipulate what people see, read, believe, and ultimately even how they vote. Used to, when we wrote something like that we’d talk about putting on our tinfoil hats but now, this doesn’t even seem CRAZY.

Just corrupt.

Take a gander:

THREAD🚨 #GoogleLeaks #TwitterFiles In 2019, 950 pages of Google's internal documents leaked, providing evidence of Google's use of blacklists and machine learning algorithms to censor conservatives and populists. These are the type of source documents @elonmusk should release. pic.twitter.com/rTracvjS9r — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) January 30, 2023

Blacklists.

Algorithms.

Sounds familiar, right?

#2 Google receives 5.6 billion daily searches, controlling 90% of global search traffic. YouTube has 2.3 billion users. Our beliefs are inseparably linked to search results, but Google is a biased source of information, and the tech platform actively manipulates what we see. pic.twitter.com/assAbrmlpo — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) January 30, 2023

Billions.

#3 In 2021, former Google software engineer Zachary Vorhies (@Perpetualmaniac) published a book where he explained that the turning point was the election of @realDonaldTrump. The morning after the election, employees cried, lost their minds, and planned their resistance. pic.twitter.com/BHOK5VXnZa — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) January 30, 2023

Lost their minds is the key phrase there, folks.

#4 Google co-founder, Sergey Brin, said in an all-hands company meeting, "I certainly find this election deeply offensive, and I know that many of you do too.” "Many people apparently don't share the values that we have." pic.twitter.com/KKyX8ulZ2S — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) January 30, 2023

What an a-hole.

#5 Kent Walker, Google's Chief Legal Officer, suggested Trump voters were motivated by "fear," "xenophobia," and "hatred." He described how the company would take on the rise of "populism" and "nationalism." pic.twitter.com/ROGqdZRVhP — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) January 30, 2023

People who think differently from them were the bad guys.

Right.

#6 In many ways, Google did lose the 2016 election to Donald Trump. Alphabet Chairman Eric Schmidt gave Hillary Clinton's team a campaign plan a full year before she announced her run for president. Schmidt was the "head outside advisor" to the campaign. pic.twitter.com/dKbPvQxaDG — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) January 30, 2023

#7 The Clinton campaign’s chief technology officer, Stephanie Hannon, and chief product officer, Osi Imeokparia, came from Google. Two other key Clinton campaign staffers, Derek Parham and Jason Rosenbaum, also previously worked at Google.https://t.co/xnsLL5FxvI — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) January 30, 2023

Came from Google.

What a tangled web they weaved.

#8 Google paid for free rides for a get-out-the-vote for Hispanic voters operation — and employees called it a “silent donation” to Hillary Clinton's campaign in internal emails because they thought it would help her win.https://t.co/N231DsHRmG — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) January 30, 2023

That Trump won at all is simply amazing. They were really playing dirty.

#9 Tech employees are notoriously aligned with the political left, with 96% of Google’s employees donating to Democrats during the 2018 U.S. midterm election. pic.twitter.com/LVR1t5bhA6 — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) January 30, 2023

Look at Netflix.

The worst of the worst.

#10 From Vorhies’ perspective, when Google launched a crusade against so-called “fake news,” what it meant, in actuality, was censoring the ideas and arguments of @realDonaldTrump and his populist supporters. Anything “pro-Trump” or "anti-Hillary" was labeled as "fake news." pic.twitter.com/HlHubK6Qrm — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) January 30, 2023

Anything they don’t like is fake news.

#11 In 2019, Project Veritas released footage of Google executive, Jen Gennai, discussing “preventing the next Donald Trump situation.” She remarked, “We’re also training our algorithms, like, if 2016 happened again, would we have, would the outcome be different?” pic.twitter.com/4SnvqnyIx3 — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) January 30, 2023

Training algorithms to control an election.

Pissed off yet?

#13 YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki described how Google uses "machine learning" and "classifiers" to bury "trashy news" and promote "authoritative news." Machine learning is when algorithms are fed real-world information and learn to make decisions based on the patterns they find. pic.twitter.com/E28q5leaEO — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) January 30, 2023

#14 What were these classifiers? Here's a leaked document, "Fringe ranking/classifier." Google ranked ABC, CBS, and CNN as more “authoritative” than the “trashy” Fox News and Breitbart. This is how Big Tech manually interjects political bias into search results and algorithms. pic.twitter.com/rb2EO5FkJy — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) January 30, 2023

We knew this was happening but it’s still shocking to actually SEE it.

#15 They define a few fringe searches and mention humans training their censorship AI, followed by a flow chart that says, "People are programmed." These are the type of source documents @elonmusk should release to show how Twitter promoted specific ideas and suppressed others. pic.twitter.com/bazIVCc4SY — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) January 30, 2023

The irony of Google calling anyone else ‘programmed’.

#16 Vorhies released one Google blacklist that flagged hundreds of conservative websites to be censored or pushed down in search rankings. For example, Daily Caller, Western Journal, RedState, Gateway Pundit, Steven Crowder, Michelle Malkin, and Glenn Beck were censored. pic.twitter.com/jJh59Eq2C5 — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) January 30, 2023

Any of those blacklisted look familiar to you guys?

Ahem.

#17 Vorhies released a YouTube blacklist that showed hundreds of topics censored from search results: •Las Vegas Shooter

•Sandy Hook

•GOP Train Crash

•Heritage Foundation

•Anthony Bourdain Murder

•Kate Spade Suicide

•Pro life

•Late Term Abortions

•Crisis Actors pic.twitter.com/uE1UIfAJQY — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) January 30, 2023

Wow.

#18 Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai, and VP Karan Bhatia, had previously testified to Congress that the company wasn't "manually intervening" or "utilizing blacklist" in search results. Based on Google's own internal documents, Sundar Pichai and Karan Bhatia lied to Congress. pic.twitter.com/u3LUiCfcbv — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) January 30, 2023

They all lied to Congress.

#19 A study found that Google cost Republican candidates over $2 billion in donations since 2019 by flagging 77% of their fundraising emails as spam. During the same time, Gmail marked less than 11% of Democrat fundraising emails as spam.https://t.co/lJ1TrIQxeN pic.twitter.com/4XJCg5wMvt — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) January 30, 2023

Marking Republican fundraising emails as spam, but not Democrats.

Classy.

#20 @elonmusk should consider allowing Dr. Robert Epstein to examine the #TwitterFiles. He's a Harvard-educated researcher, the former editor-in-chief of "Psychology Today," and the premier academic studying how tech giants use algorithms to manipulate behavior.@JanJekielek pic.twitter.com/SJUi5PZLaJ — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) January 30, 2023

We’d be cool with that.

#22 @DrREpstein's research over the last decade has documented how Google, Facebook, and Twitter shift millions of votes without anyone noticing. Many of the concepts that his research pioneered are used by Twitter to subconsciously swing election results. pic.twitter.com/uaQFjzxmjm — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) January 30, 2023

… used by Twitter to subconsciously swing election results.

#23 In summary, @elonmusk should release source documents on blacklists and machine learning algorithms used to stifle free speech. Giving access to an expert like @DrREpstein would help show the world how a handful of silicon-valley executives manipulate the minds of billions. pic.twitter.com/JfLAZV5S46 — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) January 30, 2023

What we’ve seen so far with the #TwitterFiles is clearly only the tip of the iceberg. Big Tech is dirty.

Just how dirty we hope we’ll soon see.

***

Related:

‘Empowered, LIBERAL woman’ accidentally makes red states look AWESOME in video and LOL (watch)

Glenn Greenwald DROPS The Lincoln Project and their sad little victory lap with receipts and it’s PERFECT

Michael Shellenberger FACT-CHECKS AOC and her grossly false claims about police killings in brutal thread

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership