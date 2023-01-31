If we’re being completely honest, we’d kinda sorta totally forgotten The Lincoln Project was still a thing. You know it’s bad when you’re a Left-leaning dumpster fire of a group and yet you’re so irrelevant that even we stopped making fun of you.

Yeah, ouch.

Sort of like Ron Perlman … we miss the days of him accusing us of being Russians and stuff. So much fun.

Anywho.

TLP did cross our radar finally, but only because the most important man in their lives, the man their very existence depends on, is back in the picture. Nobody needs or wants Trump more than these a-holes.

Note, Trump actually endorsed 241 candidates this year – 17 lost.

And they think that’s a brag?

Yeah, no. Pretty sure that’s not really a victory, ya’ toolbags.

Beyond just the number, Glenn Greenwald dropped by with some serious receipts.

C’mon, that’s what this was always about. It wasn’t saving the country, or ‘conserving conservatism,’ it was about getting a bunch of Leftist idiots (and sadly, far too many people on the Right) to pay.

And pay they did.

Through the NOSE.

Yeah, what happened to that documentary, Rick?

Still think Rick was just covering for Terry McAuliffe making a huge mistake but either way, embarrassing.

That. They. Do.

Because going above and beyond hate is very lucrative.

***

