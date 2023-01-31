If we’re being completely honest, we’d kinda sorta totally forgotten The Lincoln Project was still a thing. You know it’s bad when you’re a Left-leaning dumpster fire of a group and yet you’re so irrelevant that even we stopped making fun of you.

Yeah, ouch.

Sort of like Ron Perlman … we miss the days of him accusing us of being Russians and stuff. So much fun.

Anywho.

TLP did cross our radar finally, but only because the most important man in their lives, the man their very existence depends on, is back in the picture. Nobody needs or wants Trump more than these a-holes.

Has anyone seen that red wave? No? Us either. We beat Trumpy candidates 17 times in 2022. We picked our battles, and we won. Bigly, as they say. The next time is going to be on Election Day 2024. pic.twitter.com/vy8zFBKdkA — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 30, 2023

Note, Trump actually endorsed 241 candidates this year – 17 lost.

And they think that’s a brag?

Yeah, no. Pretty sure that’s not really a victory, ya’ toolbags.

Beyond just the number, Glenn Greenwald dropped by with some serious receipts.

"Viral ads created by anti-Trump group The Lincoln Project were ineffective in persuading voters in battleground states, according to an analysis by the Dem Party’s leading Super PAC." But it helped Rick Wilson's tax debts and Steve Schmidt's homes:https://t.co/Ynl4pdYHHj https://t.co/IqSuWmlFIs — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 30, 2023

C’mon, that’s what this was always about. It wasn’t saving the country, or ‘conserving conservatism,’ it was about getting a bunch of Leftist idiots (and sadly, far too many people on the Right) to pay.

And pay they did.

Through the NOSE.

Today, @gofundme is desperately trying to assure the public that it guarantees that its fund-raising campaigns cannot be used for fraud. That's odd, since it's well-documented Rick Wilson collected large amounts there for an anti-Trump film he never made:https://t.co/dVlAd7stfO — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 30, 2023

Yeah, what happened to that documentary, Rick?

I'm still waiting on that documentary he got all those donations for. — Ryan TreeFiddy v3 (@Ryan_TreeFiddy) January 30, 2023

If you're ever feeling down just remember Rick Wilson & the gang thought this would be a great idea to get Terry McAuliffe over the line in Virginia pic.twitter.com/e2gD5EtelJ — John Money (Real name on ID) (@DrJMoneyPHD) January 31, 2023

Still think Rick was just covering for Terry McAuliffe making a huge mistake but either way, embarrassing.

The Lincoln Project knows how to Grift! pic.twitter.com/WcjO2NDtq5 — Tony Clifton (@JBananas2) January 30, 2023

That. They. Do.

The Lincoln Project is so hateful! A really Nasty group of hateful individuals to be honest. I'm not a Trump supporter, but they go above and beyond what hate is. — Barbara Jean (@AnnaBrenner14) January 30, 2023

Because going above and beyond hate is very lucrative.

***

Related:

Optics are sooo CRINGE on Biden’s tweet bragging about EV tax credits we can’t even MAKE this up

John Hayward’s powerful thread about what it will take to BEAT Leftist totalitarians a MUST-read

Michael Shellenberger FACT-CHECKS AOC and her grossly false claims about police killings in brutal thread

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership