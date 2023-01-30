Does someone close to Sleepy Joe Biden wanna tell him Americans can barely afford eggs right now? And that very few of us are going to get excited about a $7500 tax credit on an electric vehicle we can’t afford in the first place.

Not to mention the last thing Americans care about right now is ‘electrifying our road trips.’

Talk about an out-of-touch moronic tweet with horrible optics.

On my watch, the great American road trip is going to be fully electrified. And now, through a tax credit, you can get up to $7,500 on a new electric vehicle. pic.twitter.com/n3iZ9etL4A — President Biden (@POTUS) January 30, 2023

That car he’s in?

Yeah … it ain’t cheap.

Some of these trucks that Biden is driving go for more than a quarter of million dollars. Biden says he's making them affordable for people with his $7,500 tax credit https://t.co/VgATTCin6C pic.twitter.com/soMo1Qgjvh — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 30, 2023

What an a-hole.

No low income family can afford a electric car you dolt — undercover Tim (@secretagenttim) January 30, 2023

Americans can’t afford eggs and Biden does promo ads for a $110K car. — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) January 30, 2023

Stealing from the poor to give to the rich — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 30, 2023

It’s what Democrats do best.

On Biden's watch, the great American road trip is more expensive than ever – with outrageously high gas prices emptying families' wallets. Americans have lost over $2,250 on average paying increased energy costs since Biden took office. — Tommy Pigott (@TommyPigott) January 30, 2023

Biden who owns Corvette and drives in multiple cars gas guzzling vehicle motorcade tell peasants who can’t afford groceries that they should be driving $60K+ EV is freaking hilarious!

🤣🤣🤣 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) January 30, 2023

We’re not sure it’s hilarious but it is definitely out-of-touch and insulting AF.

