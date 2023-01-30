Does someone close to Sleepy Joe Biden wanna tell him Americans can barely afford eggs right now? And that very few of us are going to get excited about a $7500 tax credit on an electric vehicle we can’t afford in the first place.

Not to mention the last thing Americans care about right now is ‘electrifying our road trips.’

Talk about an out-of-touch moronic tweet with horrible optics.

That car he’s in?

Yeah … it ain’t cheap.

What an a-hole.

It’s what Democrats do best.

We’re not sure it’s hilarious but it is definitely out-of-touch and insulting AF.

***

***

