We imagine Adam Schiff didn’t really know how to take it after CNN’s Dana Bash pushed back on him and pointed out he LIED but then hopping on Twitter to push another lie … this one about Republicans cutting Social Security and Medicare?

Dude.

C’mon.

And if America always paid its bills we wouldn’t be 31+ TRILLION in debt.

FFS. How stupid does he think people are? You know what, don’t answer that.

Let’s be clear, America always pays its bills. And we will not let Social Security and Medicare be held hostage by Republicans. — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) January 29, 2023

Once a Schiff For Brains ALWAYS a Schiff For Brains.

How much in debt are we? — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) January 30, 2023

Bigly.

Big time.

Super duper debt.

They're asking you to cut unneeded spending. You scream about social security and Medicare because you cant defend any of the rest of it. — Jswarens (@jeff_swarens) January 30, 2023

See, Democrats don’t really want to cut ANY spending because you know, those special projects aren’t going to fund themselves BUT if they claim evil Republicans want to starve the aging and those with disabilities they can avoid the cuts.

And score cheap points with stupid people.

Oh good, since that’s not on the table but you and Biden continue to lie about it. pic.twitter.com/jDokGX192q — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) January 30, 2023

Well well well.

So pay the bills before creating new unneeded programs. — Jswarens (@jeff_swarens) January 30, 2023

Then stop adding trillions to that debt that never helps regular Americans. We have to balance our budget, you know all that “kitchen table” y’all babble about. Do the same — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) January 30, 2023

Let's be clear, Republicans have stated over and over, Medicare and Social Security are off the table. Stop the Mediscare. — Jack Lombardi II (@JackLombardi) January 30, 2023

Mediscare.

Oooh, that’s good.

31 TRILLION in debt…and the U.S. pays its bills?!?! — Penny Calls a Lid 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@PSwal807) January 30, 2023

RIGHT?! That was our reaction.

Let’s also be clear…it’s high time you modern day carpetbaggers stopped lining your pockets with tax payer dollars and stopped wasteful spending. 🇺🇸 — Steven-o (@steveno44) January 30, 2023

You're lying again, they have no plans to take Social Security or Medicare. Another Democrat lie — JoeyW1966 (@JosephWavrusa) January 30, 2023

Still packing the same, tired old, lies the Democrats have been telling for 40 years, I see — Rosa Lokey Orbe (@LokeyOrbe) January 30, 2023

Yup.

How’s the Russia probe going, Sparky? — Weed ‘em an’ Reap. 🏴‍☠️💀🔥 (@TryingToSmile3) January 29, 2023

Please let the record show we did not make a probe joke.

We thought about it.

We snickered at ourselves while thinking about it.

But we did NOT do it.

Gaslighter — Brandon Hall (@bandq19) January 30, 2023

Tough crowd.

But well-deserved.

