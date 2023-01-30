Full transparency – ever since Elon Musk made it possible for anyone to get that pretty blue check if they’re willing to pay $8 (or now $11) it can be very difficult to always know a parody from a real account. That being said, you can usually tell the difference if you just do a little homework and research so your own biases don’t make you look like a total toolbag.

Too bad Laurence Tribe didn’t think of that before he reacted to this obviously fake tweet from an obviously fake account mocking a governor.

Dude.

WTAF?! Is this an application for the Nutcase of the Year award? Or just the dumbest ad ever for IVF? https://t.co/pUHFo4M2SH — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) January 29, 2023

We’re honestly shocked Tribe hasn’t deleted this by now.

Ok, maybe shocked isn’t the right word.

Amused?

Entertained.

Thought for sure he’d have deleted it … nope. Maybe he knows the dragging would be even worse if he did. Maybe he still thinks it’s real? This was not a great look, like at all.

Genuinely embarrassing that you fell for this — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 29, 2023

Go take a walk, and log off the internet for a while tribe — WTHisGoingon? (@NotJoshSeattle) January 29, 2023

What is it? It’s a senile old man falling for a prank. Screenshot for when you delete. pic.twitter.com/ua0b4LACK3 — Kent Moore (@kentrmoore) January 29, 2023

Proof positive that Dems cannot comprehend the concept of… humor. — Eddieriffic USN (Vet.) (@Eddie7757) January 30, 2023

Ooopsie.

Larry, dude … yikes.

