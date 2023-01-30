We had never heard of Keeana-Yamahtta Taylor before this tweet so we did a little digging and it appears she is a professor, a contributor to the New Yorker, AND a key author of the AP African American Studies curriculum Florida rejected.

And seeing this tweet? Sounds like Florida was right.

there is literally nothing left to write about police abuse and violence. Abolish the police. — Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor (@KeeangaYamahtta) January 28, 2023

She’s not even just pushing to defund the police, she wants them abolished.

All we can assume is she’s wealthy or privileged enough not to have to worry about her own safety and security. Surely as a professor, she knows what’s really happening in these communities and that police are fleeing where they are unwanted. Heck, all she has to do is look at Michael Shellenberger’s thread about what’s happening with police and their departments across the country and she’d realize how uninformed and quite frankly thoughtless her tweet really is.

your pansy ass would be the first one to run to the cops if someone said something mean to you — The Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) January 29, 2023

Brutal.

But likely very true.

This is one of the key authors of the AP African American Studies curriculum that was rejected in Florida. Just so you know. — Godwin Meter (@GodwinMeter) January 29, 2023

This is the tweet that cued us in … we found the PDF of the curriculum and she’s listed. Yup.

Or what about, and hang with me for a second, parents start actually raising their children again? Teaching them right from wrong? Teaching them respect, for themselves and others? Teaching them to treat others how the want to be treated? You know, be a real parent? Not a friend. — ☧ Dylan Liles ☧ (@DylanLiles) January 29, 2023

Be a real parent?

Not a friend?

GASP GASP and more GASP.

Do you have personal property or nah? — 🇺🇸 Habitual Line Stepper 🇺🇸 (@MmHabitual) January 30, 2023

how about we abolish crime instead, mouth breather? — von scrappy (@notscrappy530) January 29, 2023

Sounds like a better idea to us.

Click-Bait

Nomination for worst virtue signal of the decade — I Agree Just Not Happy About It (@Pay_The_8) January 29, 2023

Decade? We just got started BUT it’s probably in the running for top 100.

How about we just abolish them in your neighborhood? You can report back to us on how that works out for you, and we'll go from there. — Ultra Silky Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) January 30, 2023

Seems fair.

The people who suffer most from a depleted police force are urban minorities. Not that you care from your cushy Ivory Tower. — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) January 30, 2023

The only people who sincerely want to abolish the police are the ones who can afford to hire private security if needed. — Susie (@SoCalSister22) January 29, 2023

Yup.

We never seem to hear this from those in communities with high crime and violence. Funny how that works out.

