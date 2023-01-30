As Twitchy readers know, CNN’s Dana Bash actually called Rep. Adam Schiff out for being a lying liar.

Hey, we were as shocked as you.

The chyron writer was apparently also as shocked and/or confused as we were because he/she/it decided Schiff is now a Republican. They did this same thing when then Governor Ralph Northam was caught wearing a Klan robe or blackface in his yearbook … the media deemed him a Republican.

Almost as if you know, the media is a totally biased clown show.

Look at this:

Adam Schiff pressed by Dana Bash over his lies for pretty much the first time in countless CNN appearances over the past 7 years. As if on cue, chyron writer makes him a Republican. https://t.co/mf1oZPFBh8 pic.twitter.com/2y4g6P3iG1 — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) January 29, 2023

As if on cue, indeed.

That’s a very round about way of saying he lied…again — Kate D’Agostino🇺🇸 (@KateDAgostino2) January 29, 2023

Schiff never stops lying.

Let’s be clear.

This is the most he's ever been pressed on this issue. Ever. https://t.co/uHvqapvehx — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 29, 2023

And that’s why CNN decided he must be a Republican.

HA HA HA HA

Oh, man.

This is called being “pressed” – LOL — ULTRA MAGA (@JoeShmo32152716) January 29, 2023

Where’s the evidence he saw about Russian collusion? Was those comments a misunderstanding also? — AttleDave (@DaveLyle5) January 29, 2023

We’re sure he still has it and is just waiting for the right moment to release it

HA HA HA HA

Sorry, we crack ourselves up.

Scary yet accurate.

We see you, CNN. We all see you.

Oh, and you too, Schiff for Brains.

***

Related:

Finland introduces world’s first transgender national figure skater and we’re officially DEAD (watch)

Elon Musk uses latest #TwitterFiles to drop those who pushed Russia collusion hoax in 1 BLISTERING tweet

BOOM: Dan Bongino says what FAR too many refuse to say about Tyre Nichols video (watch)

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership