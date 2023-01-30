As Twitchy readers know, CNN’s Dana Bash actually called Rep. Adam Schiff out for being a lying liar.
Hey, we were as shocked as you.
The chyron writer was apparently also as shocked and/or confused as we were because he/she/it decided Schiff is now a Republican. They did this same thing when then Governor Ralph Northam was caught wearing a Klan robe or blackface in his yearbook … the media deemed him a Republican.
Almost as if you know, the media is a totally biased clown show.
Look at this:
Adam Schiff pressed by Dana Bash over his lies for pretty much the first time in countless CNN appearances over the past 7 years. As if on cue, chyron writer makes him a Republican. https://t.co/mf1oZPFBh8 pic.twitter.com/2y4g6P3iG1
— Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) January 29, 2023
As if on cue, indeed.
That’s a very round about way of saying he lied…again
— Kate D’Agostino🇺🇸 (@KateDAgostino2) January 29, 2023
Schiff never stops lying.
Let’s be clear.
This is the most he's ever been pressed on this issue. Ever. https://t.co/uHvqapvehx
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 29, 2023
And that’s why CNN decided he must be a Republican.
HA HA HA HA
Oh, man.
This is called being “pressed” – LOL
— ULTRA MAGA (@JoeShmo32152716) January 29, 2023
Where’s the evidence he saw about Russian collusion? Was those comments a misunderstanding also?
— AttleDave (@DaveLyle5) January 29, 2023
We’re sure he still has it and is just waiting for the right moment to release it
HA HA HA HA
Sorry, we crack ourselves up.
— Digital Centurion (@DgtlCenturion) January 30, 2023
Scary yet accurate.
We see you, CNN. We all see you.
Oh, and you too, Schiff for Brains.
***
***
