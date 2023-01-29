We have been reading a lot about what was going on behind the scenes at Twitter while Trump was president and it has NOT been pretty, like at all. From reading emails from elected officials working to silence certain members of the media for exposing too much of their plot to Twitter employees reverse engineering lists of ‘Russians’ who weren’t actually Russians … there has been a lot of crazy to read through.

Elon Musk managed to wrap everything up that should really concern all Americans in one tweet:

Yup, Elon Musk nailed it. And it’s even more infuriating.

A bunch of American elitists who didn’t like the way actual Americans voted took matters into their own hands to make sure another of the elite could take back power.

*cough cough*

Trending

It certainly does seem to be a pattern.

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

Indeed they did.

Ahem.

Don’t forget Bill Kristol.

True story.

And that’s really why they avoid it …

***

Related:

BOOM: Dan Bongino says what FAR too many refuse to say about Tyre Nichols video (watch)

Gun-grabber ACCIDENTALLY admits gun control laws don’t work raging against red states and OOPS

J.K. Rowling politely explaining to trans-activist haters that she gives ZERO f**ks is PERFECTION

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #TwitterFilesElon Musk