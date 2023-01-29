We have been reading a lot about what was going on behind the scenes at Twitter while Trump was president and it has NOT been pretty, like at all. From reading emails from elected officials working to silence certain members of the media for exposing too much of their plot to Twitter employees reverse engineering lists of ‘Russians’ who weren’t actually Russians … there has been a lot of crazy to read through.

Elon Musk managed to wrap everything up that should really concern all Americans in one tweet:

An American group made false claims about Russian election interference to interfere with American elections https://t.co/Bpej1UOlOw — Mr. Tweet (@elonmusk) January 27, 2023

Yup, Elon Musk nailed it. And it’s even more infuriating.

A bunch of American elitists who didn’t like the way actual Americans voted took matters into their own hands to make sure another of the elite could take back power.

John Podesta. Bill Kristol. Michael McFaul. These are the new faces of election fraud. They are the ones who tried to rig the 2016 election, and to delegitimize an elected president through false claims of Russia collusion. — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) January 28, 2023

*cough cough*

Seems to be a pattern of this#HidingHuntersLaptoppic.twitter.com/YpBFJwBVMe — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) January 28, 2023

It certainly does seem to be a pattern.

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

The establishment projects what they're guilty of onto others. — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) January 27, 2023

Twitter banned many for this… — Bryan McNally (@BryanDMcNally) January 27, 2023

Indeed they did.

Let's be honest and call it what it really was: Rigged Election — Chuck Lyons (@ChuckSteeleSr) January 27, 2023

Ahem.

Two players in this disinformation campaign 1 – John Podesta former chair of Hillary's campaign and former White House chief of Staff Obama and Clinton 2 – Mike Morell – former acting CIA Director under Obama who had to testify about Hillary's email server — Charles R. Smith🔹 (@softwarnet) January 27, 2023

Don’t forget Bill Kristol.

True story.

And that’s really why they avoid it …

***

***

