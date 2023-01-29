We certainly did NOT have gun-grabber makes case against gun control laws on our Bingo card for this weekend and yet …

Here we are.

Oh, we get what Fred Guttenberg is trying to do here (YOU EVIL RED STATES ARGLE BARGLE RAR!) but what he really did was basically admit stringent gun control laws simply don’t work, no matter how many they have on the books in blue states.

Oopsie.

The true border crisis in America is between the states. You have red states with weak and permissive gun laws exporting guns and violence to states trying to reduce gun violence. — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) January 28, 2023

Fred. Dude, no.

Weak and permissive? Wha?

Interestingly not true. In all, the state where crime guns are recovered is where they were retailed (per ATF annual reports). Most others are legally acquired and migrate with their owners when they move, typically never more than a neighboring state.https://t.co/bf5M0hBBM3 pic.twitter.com/4Zp1UCEfon — Gun Facts (@gunfacts) January 28, 2023

He’s talking out of his backside?

NO WAY.

We’re shocked. Gun grabbers are usually so honest and forthright and stuff.

So you’re stating criminals in Blue States are more violent and break gun & other laws at a higher rate than Red? I know… let’s create more laws! — Derisive Dad (@derisivedad) January 28, 2023

So the laws in blue states aren’t keeping the bad guys from getting guns … ya’ don’t say?

It’s amazing how states that have strict gun laws are great successes when they seem to work, but when they don’t, it’s because of weak gun laws somewhere else. You’re literally trying to have it both ways. — Godwin Meter (@GodwinMeter) January 29, 2023

It’s what people do who have no real argument.

Now read the constitution Fred. Stop lying. — REDCREDFLASH (@redcredflash) January 29, 2023

You say weak and permissive, I say based and constitutional. — Assault Libertarian ︻デ═一 (@Leeebertarian) January 28, 2023

Yes, we already know gun control doesn’t work. https://t.co/yayaxrtBAU — "lol," said jon. "lmao." (@jontheharris) January 29, 2023

See?

LMAO! Riiiight… all of these Dem-run cities would be peaceful if it weren't for those darned red states around them. Now do fentanyl deaths vs. gun deaths. https://t.co/hDqftmGZUd — AMPosaurus Rex (@AMPosaurus) January 29, 2023

Good to know gun laws don’t work Fred pic.twitter.com/r757j3D0oq — Brad (@beachbum_brad) January 29, 2023

Good to know. Yup.

***

Related:

J.K. Rowling politely explaining to trans-activist haters that she gives ZERO f**ks is PERFECTION

Elon Musk has just 1 question for The AP after they called ‘the’ a dehumanizing label and BAHAHA

Newest #TwitterFiles thread exposes FBI and media efforts to push ‘Digital McCarthyism’ and just WOW

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership