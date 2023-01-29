We certainly did NOT have gun-grabber makes case against gun control laws on our Bingo card for this weekend and yet …

Here we are.

Oh, we get what Fred Guttenberg is trying to do here (YOU EVIL RED STATES ARGLE BARGLE RAR!) but what he really did was basically admit stringent gun control laws simply don’t work, no matter how many they have on the books in blue states.

Oopsie.

Fred. Dude, no.

Weak and permissive? Wha?

He’s talking out of his backside?

NO WAY.

We’re shocked. Gun grabbers are usually so honest and forthright and stuff.

So the laws in blue states aren’t keeping the bad guys from getting guns … ya’ don’t say?

It’s what people do who have no real argument.

See?

Good to know. Yup.

Tags: Blue Statefred guttenberggunsred statesviolence