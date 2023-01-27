The AP has decided in its infinite wisdom decided to proclaim the word ‘the’ a dehumanizing label.
The mentally ill.
The developmentally disabled.
The French.
THE AP.
Elon Musk asked them a question so many of us would also like to ask them …
So then why do call yourself “The” Associated Press 😂 pic.twitter.com/DPdQYjXfdO
— Mr. Tweet (@elonmusk) January 27, 2023
Welp, THE AP really stepped in it this time.
And hey, it’s a fair question.
It's no longer appropriate to refer to them as "the press" or "The Associated Press."
They are "Associated People Suffering from Journalistic Tendencies."
— Aaron Lockhart (@arabbitorduck) January 27, 2023
Twitter should release its own journalistic guidelines. AP no longer deserves to serve as the primary arbiter on how journalists write.
— The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) January 27, 2023
omg look at how their new thread got collapsed by twitter 🤣🤣🤣
this gift keeps on giving pic.twitter.com/mXX04qdCso
— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) January 27, 2023
The AP intern signing on to see this tweet pic.twitter.com/v5G7KkEXPH
— DUP ☕️ (@Everything_SOL) January 27, 2023
This is likely more accurate than THE AP would like to admit.
— YAF (@yaf) January 27, 2023
Classic.
