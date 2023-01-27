The AP has decided in its infinite wisdom decided to proclaim the word ‘the’ a dehumanizing label.

The mentally ill.

The developmentally disabled.

The French.

THE AP.

Elon Musk asked them a question so many of us would also like to ask them …

Welp, THE AP really stepped in it this time.

And hey, it’s a fair question.

This is likely more accurate than THE AP would like to admit.

Classic.

