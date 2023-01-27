The AP has decided in its infinite wisdom decided to proclaim the word ‘the’ a dehumanizing label.

The mentally ill.

The developmentally disabled.

The French.

THE AP.

Elon Musk asked them a question so many of us would also like to ask them …

So then why do call yourself “The” Associated Press 😂 pic.twitter.com/DPdQYjXfdO — Mr. Tweet (@elonmusk) January 27, 2023

Welp, THE AP really stepped in it this time.

And hey, it’s a fair question.

It's no longer appropriate to refer to them as "the press" or "The Associated Press." They are "Associated People Suffering from Journalistic Tendencies." — Aaron Lockhart (@arabbitorduck) January 27, 2023

Twitter should release its own journalistic guidelines. AP no longer deserves to serve as the primary arbiter on how journalists write. — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) January 27, 2023

omg look at how their new thread got collapsed by twitter 🤣🤣🤣 this gift keeps on giving pic.twitter.com/mXX04qdCso — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) January 27, 2023

The AP intern signing on to see this tweet pic.twitter.com/v5G7KkEXPH — DUP ☕️ (@Everything_SOL) January 27, 2023

This is likely more accurate than THE AP would like to admit.

Classic.

