Chuck Schumer never tells the whole story about what the GOP really wants to do with taxes … because he knows it could work. And let’s face it, nobody loves a tax more than our pals in the Democratic Party. We imagine the moment they heard the words ‘disband the IRS’ they shut down and missed everything else.

Whatever will they do if they can’t punish evil Americans for making money?!

So they are really pushing this half-lie BS fearmongering to scare the normies:

MAGA Republicans are refusing to show their plan to address the debt ceiling Instead they're talking up one of the worst policy proposals in existence: A 30% national sales tax on EVERYTHING It just shows how radical and out-of-touch they are — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 26, 2023

Note, even Twitter ‘fact-checked’ Schumer on this one. He leaves out SO much, like you know, how Americans would take home everything they earn for a change? Illegal immigrants would get hit with this tax, and tourists -there are no loopholes or exemptions.

EVERYONE would be paying their fair share and we’d STOP punishing people for making money.

Isn’t that what Democrats want? For people to pay their fair share?

Radical is stealing people’s paychecks before they even have a chance to spend it on food. This is the current system. The current system is radical, but you’re not upset with it? — A T (@AT_PDX_OR) January 26, 2023

Of course, he’s not upset with it – he and other Democrats think they own our money and the current tax structure is the perfect weapon.

This was so ridiculous even Elon Musk chimed in:

May I suggest a DM chat 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wmwBxEFit1 — Mr. Tweet (@elonmusk) January 26, 2023

LET’S GET READYYYYYYYYY TO RUMBLE.

Imagine that, policymakers talking to each other for real?

Get outta here.

Twitter space would be great too. — Sarcasm (@bullboy66) January 26, 2023

That would be a hoot.

Good idea! — Mr. Tweet (@elonmusk) January 26, 2023

See, even the bazillionaire agrees with us.

good luck uniting old people in power 😆 — Ɖusk (@69dogecoin) January 26, 2023

Good luck uniting ANY people in power.

I don’t know why Elon gets hate sometimes. I’m not right-leaning but I really respect his straightforward approach haha. Pragmatism! — James (@thecitycoop) January 26, 2023

Right?

This seems very pragmatic, sort of like abolishing the IRS and ending income tax.

Which means it won’t happen but still.

***

Related:

Dave Rubin shares EYE-OPENING thread about what’s happening (bans, bugs, etc.) at Twitter under Elon Musk

MOCK-FEST: Bette Midler offers most ABSURD take on 99.9% of law-abiding gun owners and HOO boy

Dom Lucre TRICKS Dems/Lefties into reading about and SHARING their racist history in BRUTAL thread

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership