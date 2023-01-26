We’ve covered Dom Lucre a couple of times in the past, once when he busted Georgia Democrats for trying to get him to vote for Warnock even though he doesn’t LIVE in Georgia anymore and another time when he illustrated how the Democratic Party has worked to destroy the Black family.

This time, Lucre not only wrote a very powerful and historically accurate (brutal) thread but he’s done so in a way that is ‘tricking’ the Left (Democrats) into actually reading and SHARING their racist history.

Brilliant, right?

Take a look at this:

THREAD: How Republicans Started Slavery and the KKK: — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 25, 2023

THERE’S the hook.

You know a bunch of Lefties couldn’t WAIT to retweet this one without bothering to read the actual thread.

Which is pretty spectacular UNLESS you’re a Democrat.

• In 1854, the Republican Party was formed to oppose the Kansas-Nebraska Act, which intended to spread slavery into American territory. Furthermore, Republicans were at the forefront of the effort to demolish the Confederate States of America (1861-65). pic.twitter.com/nYr3Nk2m0R — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 25, 2023

Gosh, who knew?

OH, that’s right, everyone.

• On January 1, 1863, Abraham Lincoln, the first Republican president, issued the Emancipation Proclamation, which emancipated enslaved Black people during the Civil War. pic.twitter.com/nDJD93PfHT — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 25, 2023

• The Civil War wasn’t North v. South, as illustrated in the Lincoln-Douglas debates in the northern state of Illinois. It was a Democrat-against-Republican battle. pic.twitter.com/wPaS9Ni61l — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 25, 2023

Interesting point …

• The notorious Dred Scott decision (blacks were property) in 1857 was decided by a Supreme Court majority of 7 Democratic justices in favor and 2 Republican judges against. pic.twitter.com/zEsYtrGqev — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 25, 2023

Cue the Left insisting THE PARTIES SWITCHED PLACES.

Heh.

• After the war ended on April 9, 1865, Southern Democrats who despised Black people formed the Ku Klux Klan. Surprisingly, White Republican militias aimed to eliminate the KKK. pic.twitter.com/r6hAMUjsYx — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 25, 2023

Surprisingly.

• Jim Crow laws were enacted by Southern Democrat-dominated state legislatures in the late nineteenth and early twentieth century to impose racial segregation and undo political/economic gains made by Black people during Reconstruction. pic.twitter.com/zodiRIAIbh — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 25, 2023

• By 1900, more than 20 black Republicans had served in Congress. Democrats did not elect a single black representative until 1935.Until 1979, every black senator was a Republican. pic.twitter.com/WxSeWlBJzR — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 25, 2023

Wow.

• When federal troops withdrew from the South after reconstruction ended, Democrats’ white supremacy laws re-emerged with a vengeance, enforced by the paramilitary arm of the Democratic Party, the KKK, which was used to suppress blacks from voting Republican. pic.twitter.com/nsxYYgvji7 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 25, 2023

• Democrats are also the party of abortion. Planned Parenthood, was established by eugenics racists. • Margaret Sanger, was designed to eradicate the "undesirables," and this practice continues today, with more black infants aborted in New York City than are born. pic.twitter.com/jMwifqOfdX — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 25, 2023

Hillary’s fave, Margaret Sanger.

• Democrat Woodrow Wilson re-segregated many federal agencies and screened the racist film Birth of a Nation at the White House. pic.twitter.com/hIqRDVMkDd — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 25, 2023

Democrats.

• Democrat FDR, declined to welcome four-time gold medallist Jessie Owen (a diehard Republican) to the White House and incarcerated 120,000 Japanese Americans. pic.twitter.com/x8PumIFNbo — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 25, 2023

Tigers never really change their stripes, folks.

• Against the desires of Democrat governor Orval Faubus, Eisenhower reintegrated the military and imposed school integration in Little Rock. • Democrat LBJ started the welfare state and said “I’ll have those n#@!rs voting Democrat for the next 200 years,” pic.twitter.com/aXOyBgVaGx — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 25, 2023

• Jessie Jackson and Al Sharpton, both Democrats, promote black victimization. The party advocates racial identity politics as a result of its policies' catastrophic failure, which continues to harm black people and demonstrates its disdain for blacks. pic.twitter.com/gJ6YEg3Mkh — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 25, 2023

If there isn’t a problem for them to solve there is no grift.

• Opposition to school choice traps black students in failed schools. Politically correct police has made blacks victims of violent crimes. — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 25, 2023

AND there that is – Democrats really really really hate the idea of the money following the student, even though it would do so much for children trapped in crappy school districts, like many minorities.

But the unions would lose out so they fight it.

The truth is Democrats care more about the unions (and their donations) than they do about minority students. Sorry, not sorry.

• In 2019, 9 unarmed blacks were slain by police (the figure is 19 for white people), whereas over 2,000 blacks were murdered by other blacks in 2018, and Democrats have had monopolistic control of ALL the cities we hear and read about black plight: Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit.. pic.twitter.com/79EGjdaIKA — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 25, 2023

But white supremacy and stuff!

If Democrats truly cared about black people, they would treat abortion as a tragedy, support school choice, work to end the failed welfare state, abandon the idea of defunding police, promote advancement based on merit and character rather than the amount of melanin in your skin. pic.twitter.com/2dLh1TKsX0 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 25, 2023

Ok, so this editor may have done a tiny little fist-pump.

BOOM.

We need to end open borders that flood the market with cheap labor and steal jobs from black Americans, end their support for minimum wage laws that lead to higher black unemployment and end their social justice mantle. We have been fed lies, it's time to be hungry for truth. pic.twitter.com/dlfPMbqVCL — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 25, 2023

Read that again … it’s time to be hungry for truth.

For everyone that don’t know me. I take my name serious: the titles are intentionally misleading; liberals are so brainwashed now that the only way to get them to see and accept truth is leading them in with a lie. Thank you all for your endless support. The narrative will break. — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 25, 2023

The narrative WILL break.

The fact that so many conservatives are only reading the title… imagine how many liberals are doing the same and retweeting…. — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 25, 2023

True story.

I’m an Aries, our sign is supposedly the God of war. We won’t win this one by not being tactical. — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 25, 2023

I do hope this is opening the eyes to how both parties have been programmed to judge before even trying to gather data to debate. We as a human species have to progress. This is a start… — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 25, 2023

That it is …

***

