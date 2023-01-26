We’ve covered Dom Lucre a couple of times in the past, once when he busted Georgia Democrats for trying to get him to vote for Warnock even though he doesn’t LIVE in Georgia anymore and another time when he illustrated how the Democratic Party has worked to destroy the Black family.

This time, Lucre not only wrote a very powerful and historically accurate (brutal) thread but he’s done so in a way that is ‘tricking’ the Left (Democrats) into actually reading and SHARING their racist history.

Brilliant, right?

Take a look at this:

THERE’S the hook.

You know a bunch of Lefties couldn’t WAIT to retweet this one without bothering to read the actual thread.

Which is pretty spectacular UNLESS you’re a Democrat.

Gosh, who knew?

OH, that’s right, everyone.

Interesting point …

Cue the Left insisting  THE PARTIES SWITCHED PLACES.

Heh.

Trending

Surprisingly.

Wow.

Hillary’s fave, Margaret Sanger.

Democrats.

Tigers never really change their stripes, folks.

If there isn’t a problem for them to solve there is no grift.

AND there that is – Democrats really really really hate the idea of the money following the student, even though it would do so much for children trapped in crappy school districts, like many minorities.

But the unions would lose out so they fight it.

The truth is Democrats care more about the unions (and their donations) than they do about minority students. Sorry, not sorry.

But white supremacy and stuff!

Ok, so this editor may have done a tiny little fist-pump.

BOOM.

Read that again … it’s time to be hungry for truth.

The narrative WILL break.

True story.

That it is …

***

***

