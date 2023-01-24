We get it, it would only really be newsworthy to cover Robert Reich if he wasn’t saying something ridiculously stupid or annoying BUT hey now, we never claimed to be the news. Sure, we cover some of it, and boy howdy do we ever mock it, but actual news.

Not it. Sorry, not sorry, but we’re more interested in pointing out truth than we are being activists for the Left so clearly we cannot be deemed ‘the news’.

Anywho, we digress.

Robert Reich tweeted something stupid. Again. We know, you’re shocked.

Forced birth in a country that refuses to protect its people from being shot down in a mass shooting. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) January 23, 2023

Robert. Sorry, Bob. Can we call you Bob? Bob. Dude, yikes with this tweet.

IYKYK.

Is there a government program going around, snatching women and forcing impregnation? — Ghost Feet ن AKA Iron Lady (@Just_Here_4Food) January 24, 2023

That sounds disconcerting, yes?

You literally make stupid appear smarter than you. It's not forced birth, it's weak people who want zero consequences.

You don't want everyone armed, so of course shootings will happen. 7mins is the average for cops to arrive. How many dead in 7mins? — Slightly Venomous Kirk (@jamusp) January 24, 2023

Who is forcing who to give birth? — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂🇦🇽 (@CallMeK1123) January 24, 2023

Bobby… you like the phrase “forced birth” don’t ya. Grow up — StevePage (@StevePage5) January 24, 2023

There’s a joke here to be made but we just can’t seem to come up with it. HEY, they can’t all be winners, people.

Oh, get a hobby! — Val Bianco (@valbianco) January 24, 2023

You’re so left that you are by yourself. — Toby Woods 🇺🇸🇺🇸 USN Veteran 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Tobster60) January 24, 2023

Whoa.

Mind blown.

Govt disarming the people is never about protection of the people who are disarmed and helpless. — Tv Fan (@TvFan22244419) January 24, 2023

Well Robert, this is what happens when human life is devalued. When you start to devalue life before they have even taken a breath, you shouldn’t be shocked when other lives aren’t valued down the line. — Free Man (@mschrammbo) January 23, 2023

This.

So much this.

Wonder if ol’ Bob knew he was making a pro-life argument?

