Seems Dave Spore is not very happy with DeSantis’ Deputy Press Secretary’s response to Politico’s tweet about Black officials seeking to overturn the admin’s decision that a certain political AP course should not be a part of Florida education.

They so badly want our young people indoctrinated … not necessarily educated.

Spore, who is apparently a Health and Human Services policy guy for the Florida House Democrats, tattled on Jeremy Redfern without tagging him, of course.

This guy is paid by Florida taxpayers to speak on behalf on the Governor pic.twitter.com/35F9yWxzwY — Dave Spore (@Sporaticus_) January 23, 2023

GASP.

You mean he doesn’t allow the man he works for to be grossly trashed, smeared, and lied about?

Get outta town.

Just guess how this went over.

Have you tried crying about it? — this Max guy (@MaxNordau) January 24, 2023

Maybe he’d feel better if he did.

Christina ALSO dropped this one …

Have you tried crying about it? https://t.co/po0F97eGrU — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 23, 2023

Ouch.

We’re sensing a theme here.

Do we have confirmation on crying? — Cannon (@CannonTexAg) January 23, 2023

It’s possible.

Christina off of the top rung with the body slam. — StuartSlesh (@SleshStuart) January 24, 2023

Always.

Ain’t she great?

I'm guessing yes — AOCrazio (@ao_crazio) January 24, 2023

Maybe he should — CANCO, Okayest, 1ea (@C1vM1l0ps) January 24, 2023

Parents don’t want it, they should care about that and not anything else — Tiffany (@tiffanylloree) January 24, 2023

Probably more true than he’d want to admit.

