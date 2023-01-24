Jessica Fernandez is apparently a Twitch influencer (not to be confused with Twitchy), and it seems she has a channel sort of dedicated to, well herself. And hey, we get it, a lot of people are doing that these days but using the channel as a weapon to smear an innocent guy who wanted to help her at the gym as some sort of creeper so she can play the victim? Yeah, that’s crappy.

Gross.

Obnoxious.

Desperate.

We’d never heard of Jessica until this stunt … way to set women AND men back, chickie. This from Joey Swoll is pretty damn epic:

An act of kindness or a glance does not make you a victim.

Louder for the 12th-wave feminists in the back.

This has not gone over so hot for Ms. Fernandez:

Oops.

Oh, and that schtick about how she doesn’t want to be sexualized? Umm …

BUT DON’T YOU DARE LOOK AT HER AT THE GYM AS SHE MAKES A FOOL OF HERSELF ON THE WEIGHTS.

REEEEEEEEE.

Right.

Slandered. Smeared. She could still ruin this guy’s life, and for what? Helping her with the weights?

Shameful.

Sadly, that’s all too common with ‘influencers.’

A-hole of the day? Ouch, but much deserved.

Matt Walsh chimed in:

Yes, she’s the problem. Not the guy waiting to use the equipment, who notices she’s struggling and offers to help her.

Or help, GOD FORBID!

Fernandez tweeted yesterday that she would be coming out with a response to ‘this whole situation’ in a few days and is sorry.

Except we all know she’s sorry that she got called out and dragged over this, not for trying to destroy a man’s life to feed her own ego and play the victim.

Stay tuned.

***

***

