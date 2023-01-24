Jessica Fernandez is apparently a Twitch influencer (not to be confused with Twitchy), and it seems she has a channel sort of dedicated to, well herself. And hey, we get it, a lot of people are doing that these days but using the channel as a weapon to smear an innocent guy who wanted to help her at the gym as some sort of creeper so she can play the victim? Yeah, that’s crappy.

Gross.

Obnoxious.

Desperate.

We’d never heard of Jessica until this stunt … way to set women AND men back, chickie. This from Joey Swoll is pretty damn epic:

Women are harassed in gyms and it needs to stop, but you are not one of them. An act of kindness or a glance does not make you a victim. pic.twitter.com/34g9265KXb — Joey Swoll (@TheJoeySwoll) January 21, 2023

An act of kindness or a glance does not make you a victim.

Louder for the 12th-wave feminists in the back.

This has not gone over so hot for Ms. Fernandez:

I go to the same gym , I also know the guy you tried to shame , he was waiting for you to get off the damn equipment, its always a pain in the ass to be in the gym at the same time as you , you spend %90 of the time filming the random workouts you do and %10 actually working out pic.twitter.com/TnY38voGmJ — Chris Garcia (@ChrisGa77218035) January 23, 2023

Oops.

Oh, and that schtick about how she doesn’t want to be sexualized? Umm …

MeN sExUaLiZe mE, aNd I dOn’T LiKe bEiNg sExUaLiZeD iN tHe GyM pic.twitter.com/dYcqnhq7u3 — Helvidius Priscus 🐳🇺🇸🦈 (@HelvidiusPrisc) January 23, 2023

BUT DON’T YOU DARE LOOK AT HER AT THE GYM AS SHE MAKES A FOOL OF HERSELF ON THE WEIGHTS.

REEEEEEEEE.

This "gym situation" in a nutshell. You slandered a guy for entertainment. It's disgusting. pic.twitter.com/ih9JloULHr — Sabille (@SabilleChatNoir) January 23, 2023

Right.

Slandered. Smeared. She could still ruin this guy’s life, and for what? Helping her with the weights?

Shameful.

You’re extremely antisocial, but you’re a proclaimed content creator? 🤔 That doesn’t like to be sexualized…..with an OnlyFans account? 😂 This shit writes itself 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/cXwoUjjuBF — ka0tiic (@ka0tiic__) January 23, 2023

Sadly, that’s all too common with ‘influencers.’

Today's ahole of the day is @Jessicafrndz who falsely accuses a man at the gym of being a creep. Jessica, you are not a victim. And while your focus is to show people beauty on the outside, you are ugly on the inside which is super gross. pic.twitter.com/QeHId6aBaU — PapaStanimus (@PapaStanimus) January 23, 2023

A-hole of the day? Ouch, but much deserved.

How it started. How it REALLY started. pic.twitter.com/dGXLN4s5yn — Shi Yan Hui – Priest Master of Wudan Monastery (@Iggy_Semmelweis) January 23, 2023

Matt Walsh chimed in:

I watched the whole video. The guy glances over a few times, probably wondering why she’s recording herself. Then he comes over and offers to help her rack the weights. She declines, he says “oh ok,” and walks away. The end. She’s the problem here, not him. https://t.co/iAjSiTlMuv — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 22, 2023

Yes, she’s the problem. Not the guy waiting to use the equipment, who notices she’s struggling and offers to help her.

Ladies, if you’re wondering why you aren’t meeting any decent men it might be because they’re afraid of being publicly shamed as predators if they even so much as glance in your direction. Or God forbid try to speak to you. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 22, 2023

Or help, GOD FORBID!

Fernandez tweeted yesterday that she would be coming out with a response to ‘this whole situation’ in a few days and is sorry.

I will be coming out with a response to this whole gym situation in a few days. I'm sorry. — Jessica49 (@Jessicafrndz) January 23, 2023

Except we all know she’s sorry that she got called out and dragged over this, not for trying to destroy a man’s life to feed her own ego and play the victim.

Stay tuned.

***

Related:

Tucker Carlson’s take on M&MS bending the knee to woke morons upset over a cartoon BRUTALLY hilarious

The Babylon Bee mocks M&MS and the trans movement as only THEY can and it’s spectacular (watch)

Here’s some of the most CRINGE Lefty tweets blaming WHITE SUPREMACY for Monterey Park shooting

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership