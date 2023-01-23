Maybe give it 24 hours before claiming it’s white supremacy, ya’ dingbats.

In the hours after news broke about the horrific Monterey Park shooting, lots and lots and lots of Lefties came out as they always do to blame the Right, to claim it was white supremacy, and to screech about how we need MORE GUN CONTROL. And as usual, their tweets have not aged well, like at all. You’d think after going through this over and over and over again they’d try the whole keep your mouth shut for 24 hours rule but yeah, we don’t expect them to figure that out anytime soon. It’s more fun to be intellectually lazy and spout out lies and smears for clicks and taps than to actually know what the Hell they’re talking about.

Here are some of the more pathetic and embarrassing takes that definitely deserve our mocking:

The way white people want to comment & dm Asians that the shooter in #MontereyPark was Asian; instead of check in on how we are doing is perverse and desperate. It’s also a defense mechanism of white supremacy. 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Tony DelaRosa 🇵🇭 (he/siya) #isangbagsak (@tonyrosaspeaks) January 22, 2023

Wait. So people pointing out that it was not white supremacy is a defense mechanism of white supremacy?

What now?

Heart is beyond heavy for the victims and their loved ones. Lunar New Year is a time of togetherness, celebration and love. This tragedy is beyond hate.

We are broken as a nation to have mass shootings and white supremacy reign terror. Our community is shattered. https://t.co/S6Omoj10Qt — Francesca Hong 홍윤정 (@FrancescaHongWI) January 22, 2023

White supremacy had nothing to do with this horrific shooting.

This Francesca broad has not corrected or apologized for this.

Another mass shooting. This time, it took place during a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, CA. As an Asian American, I’m heartbroken for my community. I’m furious we’re still targets of violence. Above all, I’m enraged Republicans refuse to take action on gun reform. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) January 22, 2023

Wait, what? Enraged at Republicans because a 72-year-old Asian man went after his ex-wife with a gun? Really?

K.

And of course, there’s this one:

Yikes, talk about not aging well.

Like, at all.

Deeply saddened and horrified by the mass shooting in Monterey Park on a weekend of Lunar New Year celebrations. We must crush the rise of hatred and intolerance whenever and wherever it is found. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) January 22, 2023

What’s so hard about waiting 24 hours before politicizing something, folks?

C’mon.

you can’t tell me that mass shooting in Monterey park wasn’t a hate crime — les 🦋 (@lesliejjuarez) January 22, 2023

This one turned off replies.

Heh.

Classy AF.

Take your pick from this genius… pic.twitter.com/UE3q96d8Jb — P███ W█████ (@pwalther15) January 23, 2023

Andy Ngô was good enough to grab several for a thread:

There is no evidence released at this moment or the time of your tweet that suggests or indicates the shooting was motivated by white supremacy. The gunman is still at-large and your tweet is spreading unconfirmed claims that may endanger residents in the area. https://t.co/hYzYQ57ph4 pic.twitter.com/As6ky4zgsi — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 22, 2023

Build a coalition against white supremacy?

*sigh*

Chester Chong, chairman of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce L.A., told ABC 7 the Monterey Park mass shooting was over a domestic dispute. L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna just confirmed that the at-large gunman is Asian. pic.twitter.com/mNhV7ZNl0w — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 22, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA

Wow these people are dumb.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, spread misinformation that the mass shooting in #MontereyPark was motivated by hate. A hate motive was never suggested by police, and investigators just confirmed what those in the community said: the gunman is Asian. https://t.co/OwEnq5Jerq — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 22, 2023

Good ol’ racist Katie Hobbs.

There is no evidence the mass shooting in Monterey Park, Calif. was a hate crime, and speculating so to your large following is reckless. The at-large gunman is Asian. https://t.co/894iiBrNGe — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 22, 2023

Guys, we all know Fetterman didn’t actually write this tweet himself.

Los Angeles city councilman Blumenfield, the wanted gunman is Asian & at no point did law enforcement ever suggest the mass shooting was motivated by racism. Do you have evidence to the contrary? https://t.co/uc1VzOKyvG pic.twitter.com/MrQnwg1O9n — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 22, 2023

Ridiculously embarrassing.

Ohio Congresswoman Shontel Brown tweeted this long AFTER it was revealed that the wanted gunman is Asian, in addition to statements from a leader within the community that the shooting was related to a domestic dispute. https://t.co/kas5ZswAmU pic.twitter.com/CVlx2Sq5Yv — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 22, 2023

Oh, there are also a ton of tweets using this as a way to push gun control, even though California has some of the most stringent gun control laws in the country.

So sickening. So heartbreaking. 2022 marked the turning point in our work to address America's gun violence epidemic. But we have so much more work to do.https://t.co/ukaof1TTyH — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 22, 2023

Ten dead in Monterey Park. I am sickened. A horrific example of needless gun violence. With bigotry toward AAPI individuals as a possible motive. The families are in my prayers as we seek information by law enforcement. We’ll never quit demanding real action on gun safety. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 22, 2023

I'm heartbroken by the news of the shooting in Monterey Park amid Lunar New Year celebrations I'm praying for the victims, their families, the 1st responders We must stand up to bigotry and hate wherever they rear their ugly heads, and we must keep working to stop gun violence — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 22, 2023

I have family in #MontereyPark so this is close to home. My heart is with the victims and families. Donate to @StopAAPIHate & @AAAJ_AAJC. Support anti-gun legislation. AsAm fam, go have the most fucking exuberant Lunar New Year. We stand together & nothing can stop us.🧧✊ — Erika Ishii (@erikaishii) January 22, 2023

Republicans breed hate are why maniacs can easily massacre and wound 20 innocent humans in seconds. Yes. I blame them. Every last one of them. #MontereyPark https://t.co/36e4pqNRvr pic.twitter.com/3qnkV87hQE — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) January 22, 2023

Hey man, Democrats never ever let a crisis go to waste.

And apparently, neither do Lefties who see white supremacists under their beds and in their closets.

The dumbest one of all though:

Woof, lady.

