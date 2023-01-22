Democrat House Minority Whip Katherine Clark’s ‘daughter’, Jared Riley Clark, was arrested last night for assaulting a cop during the Antifa riots.

Yes, Katherine is the Democrat who claimed her child had nightmares about the climate.

Talk about your great parenting.

The son of the Rep. Katherine Clark, the second ranking Democrat in the House, was arrested last night for assaulting a police officer during an Antifa event in Boston.https://t.co/C3qkoRSCl3 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 22, 2023

Yikes.

From The Post Millennial:

The son of Democrat House Minority Whip Katherine M. Clark was reportedly arrested during an Antifa riot in Boston, Massachusetts after allegedly vandalizing personal property and charged with assaulting an officer while resisting arrest Saturday night. According to the Boston Police Department, at about 9:30 pm officers responded to a protest at the Parkman Bandstand Monument located in the Boston Common. “Upon arrival officers observed an individual defacing the monument with spray paint. The tagging read ‘NO COP CITY’ and ‘ACAB,'” authorities stated. The phrases are commonly utilized by anti-police Antifa activists, including the ones rioting in the Atlanta “autonomous zone.”

Yikes again.

Katherine’s tweet about the incident:

Last night, my daughter was arrested in Boston, Massachusetts. I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting. This will be evaluated by the legal system, and I am confident in that process. — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) January 22, 2023

… this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting.

What the Hell?

Think we’re seeing a glimpse of why Riley is, well, Riley.

Your son assaulted a police officer. He belongs in jail. And it better not be a women’s facility. — LaLa (@lacoolio1) January 22, 2023

" the cycle of joy and pain "

Oy. pic.twitter.com/KzJ8q1OPGn — Nicholas Lagano (@lagano_nicholas) January 22, 2023

Can’t be true. You don’t have a daughter. — Bill (@notBillOkeefe) January 22, 2023

Meep.

Parenting FAIL. — NC Momma (@KettleCorn1234) January 22, 2023

Big time.

Hahaahahahahahahahahahahahaha — joe (@JosephVrabec) January 22, 2023

Insurrectionist!!

A Domestic terrorist! — Mega MAGA🇺🇸Sunny Days🌞Deplorable Hoosier🇺🇸 (@SmellyCat2Sunny) January 22, 2023

That’s how this works now, right?

The apple doesn't fall too far from the tree. — Ryan Satterfield (@rsatterfield23) January 22, 2023

Truer words may have never been spoken … at least today.

***

Related:

Monterey Park gunman NOT an evil Right-wing white supremacist, gun-grabbing Lefties devastated

CNN guest who claimed Antifa riots aren’t VIOLENT promotes GoFundMe of activist who shot state trooper

Monica Crowley gets WAY too honest about why Ron Klain is REALLY bailing on Biden and Lefties can’t DEAL

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership