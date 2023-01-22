Our pals on the Left were wrong about the Monterey Park gunman.

Again. Seems like a sad, politically ugly pattern from them.

That’s ok, the only people who believed what they were saying about EVIL TRUMP-SUPPORTING WHITE SUPREMACISTS being responsible for the horrific shooting in Monterey Park were themselves spewing a whole lot of their own stupid. The rest of us who waited to find out what the gunman really looked like BEFORE playing politics? Not surprised when once again, the gun-grabbing Lefties were wrong.

Does this mean they’ll stop with this crap? No. It just means they’ll blame the gun.

Watch:

BREAKING: The LA County Sheriff says that the Monterey Park suspect has been described as an Asian male pic.twitter.com/KPLmEHvFng — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 22, 2023

So many grossly insensitive takes from this morning and overnight are NOT aging well. Like the ghoul who blamed Trump and people on the Right for a ‘rise in anti-Asian hate.’ They never learn.

According to Chester Chong the Chairman of the Los Angeles Chinese Chamber of Commerce, the mass shooting in Monterey Park was a domestic issue between a husband and wife and not a hate crime. pic.twitter.com/mo6a2Gh3i3 — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) January 22, 2023

So damn sad, you guys.

And suddenly all the cameras lost power — Patrick Grady (@PGrady88) January 22, 2023

We expect this story will only be around for as long as gun-grabbers can milk it to push their narrative. Without an evil WHITE GUY to use as an example of how evil the Right is though, there won’t be much interest in this, especially if it was a domestic dispute gone REALLY wrong.

If true, I predict that interest in this story amongst the national media has just dropped. — sg (@latteconsrtve) January 22, 2023

Give it 24 hours.

He’ll be a Caucasian Asian by Wednesday. — Jay (@Tatudjt1) January 22, 2023

Or ‘white supremacist by association’.

You think we’re kidding? Just wait.

19. UPDATE: 2nd Monterey Park shooting press conference from this morning. Begins @ 26:27. Details still sparse. Suspect is described as an Asian male, age 30-50. https://t.co/JOft5k2OXW — Keiko (@keikoinboston) January 22, 2023

Will keep an eye on this story and update you as we learn more.

In the meantime, keep this community in your prayers.

